NBA Playoffs: Lakers play video games during layoff

“Both teams have a lot of weapons, so basically we focus on ourselves,” Lakers guard Danny Green said. “We've got to continue to just get better and be our better selves. When we feel like we're at our best it doesn’t matter who we match up with, we feel like we can come out on top.”

The Lakers haven't played since Saturday, when they beat Portland in Game 5 to win the series after dropping the opener. That came after four days off following Game 4 as players and the NBA committed to finishing the season following the Milwaukee Bucks' decision not to play a game as a statement against racial injustice.

So when the Lakers play again, it will be only their second game in 11 days, a lengthy stretch of inactivity under any circumstance that's even more magnified in the bubble.

“It’s really completely out of my control, so I just try to manage the time the best that we can,” Vogel said.

He's done so by having the Lakers stick to basically an every-other-day practice schedule, which the game schedule had been before the stoppage. They were off Tuesday and returned to a full practice Wednesday, the squeaking of sneakers easily heard from outside the ballroom that has been converted to a court.