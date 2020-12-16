NBA Preseason: Kings edge Warriors at buzzer, 114-113

SACRAMENTO — Kyle Guy hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Sacramento Kings over the Golden State Warriors in preseason action Tuesday night, 114-113.

Stephen Curry had 29 points in 28 minutes for the Warriors on 11-for-21 shooting from the field, including 5 for 13 from 3-point range.

Guy scored 20 points for the Kings, including six 3-pointers. Buddy Hield added 18 points and De’Aaron Fox 17 for Sacramento, while Hassan Whiteside added 11 points and nine rebounds in 15 minutes.

Marquese Chriss scored 17 for the Warriors, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andrew Wiggins each scored 12, and Brad Wanamaker finished with 10. Golden State trailed 66-47 early in the third quarter, then rallied to lead by four in the final minute.

But Guy found Robert Woodyard II for a dunk to cut the Golden State edge to two, then made the game-winner from near the top of the key as time expired.

The teams are scheduled to square off again at Golden 1 Center on Thursday night.