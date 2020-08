NBA: Raptors' Nurse voted Coach of the Year

But the Raptors kept getting overrun by LeBron James and Cleveland in the playoffs. So team president Masai Ujiri decided to part ways with Casey, the franchise's career leader in victories, and promote Nurse, who had been an assistant for five years.

Nurse has already nearly caught Casey for the Raptors' record for playoff wins by going 19-8 over the last two seasons. Casey was 21-30.

Ujiri praised Nurse for being hardworking yet relaxed

"Always setting the tone for our team — attacking our next championship, rather than defending our last,” Ujiri said. “That is who Nick is, that is why we believe in him. His journey to this tremendous honor has been a long one. We are so happy to see him recognized this way.”

Nurse worked his way to the top through lower levels of basketball. The Northern Iowa graduate got his first head coaching job at Grand View College when he was 23, before becoming an assistant at South Dakota.

He coached 11 years in Europe, winning nine championships in the British Basketball League, before leading Rio Grande Valley and Iowa to G League titles.

Nurse finally arrived as an NBA head coach in 2018 and he's been a natural.