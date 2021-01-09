NBA: Raptors set scoring record in win over Kings

SACRAMENTO — Pascal Siakam had 17 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds as his Toronto Raptors made 20 3-pointers and set a franchise record for scoring in a 144-123 win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

Fred VanVleet scored 34 points to help the Raptors (2-6) snap a three-game losing streak. Toronto’s only other win came on Dec. 31 against the New York Knicks.

Chris Boucher added 23 points and 10 rebounds, Norman Powell scored 22 points and Terence Davis had 18 points for the Raptors, who won their seventh straight against the Kings. Despite being without point guard Kyle Lowry (personal reasons), they showed poise after falling behind by 19 points in the first half.

De’Aaron Fox scored 23 points and rookie Tyrese Haliburton had 15 points and eight assists for Sacramento, which was outscored 33-20 in the fourth quarter.

“They manhandled us, especially in that second half,” Kings head coach Luke Walton said. “We built up a nice, big lead, and you see it all the time in the NBA ... they got hot. It didn’t matter who they put in the game, they weren’t missing. We relaxed, and as soon as we relaxed they found a nice smooth rhythm.”