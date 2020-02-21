NBA: Rockets roll to 135-105 rout of young Warriors

THOMPSON UPDATE

Klay Thompson will not play the rest of the regular season as has been the plan all along, though the Warriors said it definitively before the game.

Thompson tore the ACL in his left knee last June 13 during the deciding Game 6 of the NBA Finals against Toronto and had surgery July 2. He was re-evaluated over the All-Star break and the team said Stephen Curry's Splash Brother is expected to be ready to go for training camp in late September.

“It's been a very frustrating year for Klay but I think he's almost out of the woods," Kerr said. “He's a couple months away from this season ending and him moving toward a summer of preparing for the next season with his teammates, so I think that's a much better place for him to be emotionally.”

An update on Curry's recovery and progress from a broken left hand is planned for Feb. 28 and he expects to be back on the court in March.

TIP-INS