NBA: Spurs' Mills donating $1 million to fight racism

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Saint Mary's College star Patty Mills will play in the NBA restart, he said Wednesday, so he can give just over $1 million of his salary to causes in his native Australia devoted to fighting racism.

The San Antonio guard said the exact amount for the Spurs' eight remaining regular-season, or seeding, games will be $1,017,818.54. Mills said he will split that money between three causes — Black Lives Matter Australia, another group that deals with the problem of Blacks dying when in custody, and to the newly formed We Got You campaign that he helped organize to address the issues of racism within Australian sport.

“So, I’m playing in Orlando because I don’t want to leave any money on the table that could be going directly to Black communities," he said.

Mills isn't the only player that has announced he will donate his salary for the eight games to charity. Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard revealed earlier this week that he will give the remainder of his salary for the season to a charitable initiative he started called Breathe Again, which was designed to fight hatred and racism.

Mills is the longest currently tenured player on the Spurs.