NBA: Suns cruise past short-handed Warriors 120-98

PHOENIX — Phoenix head coach Monty Williams loves saying he isn't going to get “happy on the farm” because his team's won a few games in a row.

After the Suns won for the 16th time in their last 19 games on Thursday night by cruising past the Golden State Warriors 120-98, even he had to admit things are going pretty darn well in the desert.

“When you’re winning games you feel it," Williams said. "You know your team is doing what it takes to win games. We’ve won at home, we've won on the road.”

Cameron Payne scored 17 points, Devin Booker added 16 and the Suns entered the All-Star break as one of the NBA's hottest teams. They're 16-3 since Jan. 28 and improved to 24-11 this season, which puts them second in the Western Conference.

“I wouldn’t say for one second it’s been easy, but we’ve been relentless," Payne said.

The Warriors were missing a big chunk of their usual production: Stephen Curry (rest), Draymond Green (ankle) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (wrist) were all out of the lineup. Because of that, they predictably struggled.