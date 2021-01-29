NBA: Suns snap 3-game skid, roll to 114-93 win over Warriors

The Suns did some of their best work when the bench was in the game but the starters were solid too. All five of them scored in double figures and Mikal Bridges led the team with 20. Deandre Ayton added 12 points and 13 rebounds in 23 minutes.

The Suns moved back above .500 at 9-8. The Warriors fell to 10-9.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 27 points on 10-of-20 shooting, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range. Andrew Wiggins had 16 points, and Eric Paschall 12.

Golden State shot just 38% from the field, going 29% from 3-point range.

“We are still looking for consistency at both ends,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “Our defense is up and down and our offense is up and down. Hence the season is up and down.”

Phoenix built a 14-point lead by late in the first quarter, but Golden State pulled to 52-47 by halftime.

“I thought we had every opportunity to have it,” Kerr said. “We hung in there the first half. Shots weren’t going in but we battled and we were right in the game at halftime. It just slipped away from us. I thought Phoenix executed better than we did.”

NO TRIPLE DOUBLE FOR FRANK