NBA: Suns use 2 big 2nd-half runs to beat Kings 116-100

“When teams throw junk defenses at me and they’re blitzing a lot, we have guys that can make them pay,” Booker said. “That’s why we have the team that we do. Not surprising to me. We knew from the night before that we had a lot of open looks that we didn’t make and me myself needed to take care of the ball better. We’ll figure it out.”

Kings head coach Luke Walton said his team made too many mistakes.

“It’s a good learning experience,” Walton said. “They’ve got guys over there, Chris Paul leading the group and an All-Star in Booker, they’ve got pride. They lost the first night, we knew it was going to be even tougher tonight. We just had some real mental breakdowns and when we did they were ready to pounce on it.”

Paul had eight points and 12 assists. The Phoenix newcomer spent much of the fourth quarter cheering on his teammates while casually perched on a barrier between the bench and the court.

Ayton helped the Suns to a 44-39 edge in rebounds.

The last time Phoenix played the same team in the same city on consecutive days during the regular season was Nov. 2-3, 1990, when it opened the season with two games against the Utah Jazz in the Tokyo Dome.