NBA: Tatum, Celtics outshoot Curry, Warriors 119-114

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum got into a shootout with Stephen Curry, and Celtics came out on top.

Tatum scored 44 points — the second-highest total in his career — and Kemba Walker made a 3-pointer with 24 seconds left to help Boston beat the Golden State Warriors 119-114 on Saturday night.

“He’s incredible,” Walker said. “He can score with the best of them. He’s making the right plays out there. He was unbelievable. We needed every bucket he had tonight.”

Curry scored 47, including a 3-pointer to cut Golden State's deficit to two points with 19 seconds left. But he missed a shot from just inside halfcourt on the Warriors' next possession, dooming their last chance for a win.

The Celtics earned their sixth straight victory and their eighth in their last nine.

“It took everything,” said Walker, who scored 26 points and grabbed his eighth rebound after Golden State’s last shot and bounced the ball vigorously in celebration as the clock ran out. “It was a hard-fought game. We knew it was going to be tough. These guys are playing so well. Obviously they’ve got one of the best players in the world. He’s incredible.”