NBA: Thunder rally from 19 down to top Kings, 112-108

The Kings quickly increased their advantage in the third quarter. A deep 3-pointer by Nemanja Bjelica put Sacramento up 75-57. Sacramento's biggest lead was 78-59 before Oklahoma City rallied. The Thunder went on a 15-0 run and held the Kings scoreless for nearly six minutes.

“It’s like we flipped a switch,” Paul said. “Fortunately, we could do it tonight, but we can’t rely on that every night.”

Sacramento's lead was down to 82-81 at the end of the period. The Thunder made 11 of 18 field goals and all eight of their free throws in the third quarter.

“We put them at the foul line,” Hield said. “They slowed the game down. When they get to the halfcourt, they’re a really good halfcourt defensive team and it’s hard to get offensive opportunities and the momentum shifted away.”

The Thunder led 110-106 in the final minute and had possession when Hield stole the ball. He missed an open 3-pointer and the Thunder ended up gaining possession.

Sacramento's Cory Joseph stole the ball and Barnes made a layup to cut Oklahoma City's lead to two with 9.9 seconds remaining, but Paul made two free throws with 9.5 seconds left to put the game away.

TIP-INS