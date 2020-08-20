NBA: Video appears to show deputy first shoved Raptors president

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OAKLAND — A new video released by the attorneys of Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri appears to show an Alameda County sheriff’s deputy initially shoved him twice leading to an altercation moments after his team had defeated the Golden State Warriors in last year’s NBA championship.

The Raptors had just won their first title at Oracle Arena in Oakland on June 13, 2019, when Ujiri went onto the court to join his celebrating team.

Alameda County sheriff’s deputy Alan Strickland claimed in a federal lawsuit filed in February that he stopped Ujiri because he didn’t provide the proper credential, leading to a shoving match that was partially captured on video. Strickland alleged Ujiri hit him “in the face and chest with both fists,” tried to go around him and repeatedly ignored orders to stop.

Strickland's body camera video released Tuesday by Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy, the law firm representing Ujiri, shows the Raptors president walking while pulling credentials out of his suit's breast pocket and the deputy aggressively shoving him twice shortly before Ujiri shoves him back. The footage ends shortly after that.

The Raptors said in a statement they stand by Ujiri and point out the video shows Strickland's accusations are “baseless and entirely without merit.”