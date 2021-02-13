NBA: Vucevic, Magic baffle Kings

SACRAMENTO — Nikola Vucevic scored 42 points and matched his career high of six 3-pointers as the slumping Orlando Magic beat the Sacramento Kings 123-112 on Friday night.

The 6-foot-11 big man made three 3s in the first half, two in the third quarter and added a sixth early in the fourth to put the Magic ahead 105-91. Vucevic shot 17 of 22 and grabbed nine rebounds. Orlando hit 15 3-pointers overall.

“He made the big passes, the big plays,” Magic coach Steve Clifford said. "He’s playing at an incredibly high level every night. He gets special attention, but he’s scoring inside and then he’s shooting the ball so well from the 3. I just think it’s where he is, his approach, his demeanor. He wants us to turn this around and he’s willing to take responsibility for that.”

Hassan Whiteside had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Kings, who had won seven of nine.

“They just physically pushed us around tonight,” Sacramento head coach Luke Walton said. “They took it to us. The (21) points off (18) turnovers killed us.”