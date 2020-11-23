NBA: Warriors acquire guard Oubre from Thunder for draft picks

SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors acquired guard Kelly Oubre in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday to give them backcourt depth in the wake of Klay Thompson's latest injury.

The Warriors will send a conditional 2021 first-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round selection — via Denver — to Oklahoma City in the swap.

Thompson will miss the season after suffering a torn right Achilles tendon playing a pickup game in Southern California on Wednesday. He already sat out the coronavirus-shortened season recovering from surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee that he hurt in the Raptors' clinching Game 6 victory of the 2019 NBA Finals.

“We’ve got to look hard and look fast,” Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Thursday when Golden State introduced No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman and second-rounder Nico Mannion at Chase Center. “But I’ve got some great guys I work with that are working right now on what we can do. And so we’ve got to fill that position and give our fans and our organization and all the people that support us the best chance to win next year that we can.”