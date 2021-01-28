NBA: Warriors beat Timberwolves 123-111 to sweep 2-game series

SAN FRANCISCO — James Wiseman hardly felt he had to prove something to the team that didn't draft him.

The rookie center came off Golden State's bench to score a career-high 25 points, dazzling opposite No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards in a matchup of last year's top two draft selections, and the Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-111 on Wednesday night.

Edwards, who like Wiseman is just 19, also scored 25 points for his second-highest NBA total.

Wiseman, however, said he wasn't looking to show anything to the Minnesota brass who chose Edwards instead.

“I really wasn’t motivated by that factor,” Wiseman said.

The big man dunked, knocked down all three of his 3-point tries and shot 9 for 14. He also blocked two shots, not fouling four times while going straight up to utilize his 7-foot frame.

"That was one of my best games defensively," Wiseman said.

His maturity and impressive learning curve continues to amaze coach Steve Kerr.

“I’ve tried to picture myself at 19 putting up with everything that he’s had to put up with. It’s remarkable,” Kerr said.