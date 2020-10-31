NBA: Warriors coach Kerr votes, then works Chase Center drop spot

SAN FRANCISCO — Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr cast his vote, then spent some of his own time Saturday morning greeting others who visited the ballot drop-off location at Chase Center.

Kerr handed out blue, Warriors-themed “I Voted” stickers to match the one on his gray sweatshirt.

“It’s an easy way to vote. I just dropped my ballot off,” Kerr said. “We’re trying to remind everybody not only of the importance of voting, but we’re trying to make it as easy as possible to exercise your vote. It’s important for everybody to have that right and to have easy access.”

He posed for photos with fans, stood in for selfies and talked some basketball, too, of course. But most of all, Kerr wanted to support the early voters and encourage others to take to the polls as Tuesday’s election nears.

The Warriors’ former practice facility in downtown Oakland — now used for their youth camp operations — will be a voting place Tuesday.