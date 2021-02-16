NBA: Warriors extend Cavs’ skid, 129-98

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored 36 points in three quarters and Draymond Green tied his career high with 16 assists as the Golden State Warriors sent the Cleveland Cavaliers to their eighth straight loss. Monday night, 129-98.
Curry was 13 for 19 from the floor and 7 for 11 from beyond the arc, and sat out the fourth quarter with the outcome all but decided. Green, starting at center recently with James Wiseman and Kevon Looney injured, was just as crucial. He consistently found teammates cutting to the basket and led an unselfish offense that piled up 34 assists.
“Playing center opens the floor for him,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “When he’s playing center and handling the ball, it completely changes the chess board.”
Curry is just the second guard to score at least 25 points and shoot 50% or better from the field in 10 consecutive games since the 1970-71 season, when such data first started being tracked. Michael Jordan is the other.
Curry said his chemistry with Green plays a huge part in his success.
“It’s built on eight, nine years of experience that comes out whether we draw something up or just kind of feel it or see it,” Curry said. “It definitely helps just to find open space out there and exploit how teams are going to be aggressive on me.”
Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 23 points.
Curry has hit at least one 3-pointer in 90 consecutive games, passing Dana Barros for the fourth-longest 3-point streak in NBA history. Curry happens to own the record with a 157-game 3-point streak from Nov. 13, 2014 to Nov. 3, 2016.
Green, who was limited in the morning shootaround due to a sore right knee, has 10-plus assists in six of his last seven games.
Despite his big game and the win, Green sharply criticized the NBA afterward, saying players put on the trading block by teams are being treated unfairly. He spoke out after news broke of the Cavaliers sitting two-time All-Star center Andre Drummond because they’re looking to deal him. Drummond watched Monday’s game and cheered on his teammates from the bench while wearing street clothes.
“I would like to talk about something that’s really bothering me. It’s the treatment of players in this league,” Green said, cursing to emphasize his point: “To watch Andre Drummond ... come out in street clothes because a team is going to trade him, it’s (expletive).
“Because when James Harden asked for a trade and essentially dogged it — I don’t think no one’s gonna fight that James was dogging it his last days in Houston — but he was castrated for wanting to go to a different team, and everybody destroyed that man.
"Yet a team can come out and say, ’Oh, we want to trade a guy,' and then that guy is to go sit and if he doesn’t stay professional, then he’s a cancer and he’s not good in someone’s locker room and he’s the issue.”
Green pointed out how then-New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis was fined $50,000 for publicly demanding a trade in 2019.
“As a player, you’re the worst person in the world when you want a different situation,” Green said. “But a team can say they’re trading you, and that man is to stay in shape, he is to stay professional, and if not his career is on the line. At some point, this league has to protect the players from embarrassment like that.”
Before Monday’s game, Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff commended Drummond for the way he’s handling the benching. Bickerstaff also said the decision to sit Drummond came only after consulting both Drummond and his agent about the situation.
In Detroit, the Pistons plan to keep star forward Blake Griffin out of the lineup while he and the organization work out a decision on his future.
Nets 136, Kings 125
SACRAMENTO — Kyrie Irving scored a season-high 40 points and James Harden had his fifth triple-double with Brooklyn as injured Kevin Durant watched from the bench in Brooklyn’s road win Monday night.
The Nets led 82-80 midway through the third before going on a 20-0 run that broke the game open.
Irving went 15 of 22 and made nine of the Nets’ franchise-record 27 3-pointers. Harden had 29 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds, his ninth straight game with a double-double. The club record is 10.
“That’s the type of offensive output we’re capable of. For us it’s the defense we’re trying to work with,” Nets head coach Steve Nash said. “They’re a difficult team to guard … and I thought we slowed them down.”
Hassan Whiteside had 26 points and 16 rebounds for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox added 19 points and eight assists.
Brooklyn had seven players in double figures while Sacramento had six in a matchup between two of the NBA’s three worst defenses.
“Unfortunate, but we knew this was going to be that type of test,” Kings head coach Luke Walton said. “They’re not an easy team to stop, and as soon as we made mistakes … they turned them into 3, 3, 3 like that. Tough to beat a team when they hit 27 3s.”
Because of the back-to-back, Richaun Holmes was rested with a sore right knee for the Kings. Cory Joseph started and scored a season-high 22 points. Marvin Bagley III had 19 points and seven rebounds after missing two games because of a sore left calf.
The Kings host the Miami Heat on Thursday before leaving for a five-game road trip. Sacramento hasn’t lost a home game to Miami since April 1, 2016.
