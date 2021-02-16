NBA: Warriors extend Cavs’ skid, 129-98

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored 36 points in three quarters and Draymond Green tied his career high with 16 assists as the Golden State Warriors sent the Cleveland Cavaliers to their eighth straight loss. Monday night, 129-98.

Curry was 13 for 19 from the floor and 7 for 11 from beyond the arc, and sat out the fourth quarter with the outcome all but decided. Green, starting at center recently with James Wiseman and Kevon Looney injured, was just as crucial. He consistently found teammates cutting to the basket and led an unselfish offense that piled up 34 assists.

“Playing center opens the floor for him,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “When he’s playing center and handling the ball, it completely changes the chess board.”

Curry is just the second guard to score at least 25 points and shoot 50% or better from the field in 10 consecutive games since the 1970-71 season, when such data first started being tracked. Michael Jordan is the other.

Curry said his chemistry with Green plays a huge part in his success.