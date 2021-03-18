NBA: Warriors hand Rockets franchise-record 18th straight loss

Houston center Christian Wood returned after sitting out since Feb. 4 with a sprained right ankle. The Rockets had won seven of eight games before his injury. His first game out was when the skid started, and his return wasn’t nearly enough to get Houston back in the win column on a night when both John Wall and Victor Oladipo sat out.

“He’s a difference-maker,” Houston head coach Stephen Silas said of Wood. “He can score and rebound and block shots and really kind of changes who we are.”

Despite the record skid, Silas saw positives on Wednesday night.

“There’s definitely cause for some optimism around this team because once we get everybody back we’re going to be pretty good,” he said.

Kevin Porter Jr. led the Rockets with 25 points and Wood finished with 21 points and nine rebounds.

The Warriors led by four after the first quarter before outscoring Houston 37-17 in the second period to make it 68-44 at halftime. Poole led Golden State in the second, making 15 points and hitting 4 of 6 3-point attempts.

“Jordan was great,” Kerr said. “He’s on a good run. I like his aggression. The thing that impresses me the most is how quick his decision-making has been.”