NBA: Warriors hold off league-leading Jazz to snap 4-game skid

The Warriors won for the first time since Feb. 26 against Charlotte, a stretch that included an embarrassing road 130-104 loss to the Clippers on Thursday night as the team returned from the All-Star break.

“A big part of competing is learning how to bounce back from losing,” head coach Steve Kerr said.

Curry shot 6 for 9 from deep after he went 1 of 8 on against the Clippers on the heels of winning the 3-point contest at the All-Star Game.

Kerr wanted to see energy from his group to keep Utah from getting comfortable.

“We wanted to be the aggressor the entire night. I think when you do that you have a better chance of establishing a front, kind of a wall, a mentality, who you’re going to be,” Kerr said. “That’s how you win games, how you dig out of a four-game losing streak, with your defense.”

The Warriors were to host the Lakers on Monday night to complete the tough back-to-back, having dropped the past two at home to L.A.

CURRY 1 OFF TEAM ASSISTS MARK

Curry is right on the cusp of the franchise record for assists.