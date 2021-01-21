NBA: Warriors honor VP Harris in win over Spurs

Dejounte Murray scored 22 points for the Spurs, who had won the past three meetings with the Warriors and five of six.

San Antonio was coming off its biggest win of the season, beating the Trail Blazers 125-104 at Portland on Monday. Four players ages 30 or older scored 20 points, the first time it has been done since 1998 by Houston.

Andrew Wiggins, who has been dealing with a sore right knee, knocked down consecutive 3-pointers in the fourth quarter on the way to 18 points for the Warriors.

Curry shot 10 for 17 and made four 3-pointers.

The Spurs trailed 43-36 with 5:56 remaining in the first half, then Golden State subbed Curry and Green back in and went on an 18-4 run.

“I thought we had a bad start. They jumped on us in the beginning of the game for whatever reasons and we never got back,” coach Gregg Popovich said. "But if you shoot 4 for 33 from 3, your defense better be pretty perfect and it wasn’t.”

OAKLAND FOREVER

In a video the Warriors showed at halftime and also posted — Kerr called it “brilliant” and shared it widely — Harris promised to display the framed jersey in her White House office.