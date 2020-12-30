NBA: Warriors rally past Pistons in fourth

The Pistons, who led by as many as 12 points in the first half, were up 51-48 after two quarters. Golden State went on a 17-3 run early in the third, but Detroit stayed close well into the fourth.

Wiggins scored 17 points in the final quarter, and three of his five 3-pointers came in the fourth.

“He was phenomenal,” Kerr said. “He just took over the game, knocking down 3s, getting to the rim, getting to the foul line. Andrew was fantastic, just that whole fourth quarter.”

Wiggins has shot better the past two games after going 10 of 34 from the field to open the season against Brooklyn and Milwaukee.

“Just keep shooting, it’s going to fall,” he said. “You’ve just got to believe in yourself.”

The Warriors announced after the game they exercised the third-year contract option for next season on G Jordan Poole. Golden State improved to 9-22 in regular-season games without both Green and Thompson in the lineup since 2012-13.

The Pistons have lost all four of their games, although none by more than 10 points.