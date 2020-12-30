NBA: Warriors rally past Pistons in fourth

DETROIT — Stephen Curry scored 31 points and Andrew Wiggins added 27 to lift the Golden State Warriors to a 116-106 victory over the winless Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night.
The injury-plagued Warriors have won two in a row after dropping their first two games by a combined 65 points. The decisive stretch Tuesday came with Curry on the bench. Rookie big man James Wiseman had a dunk and Wiggins followed with a 3-pointer to cap a 12-0 run that put Golden State up 98-89 in the fourth quarter.
“Just a great feeling to turn what was a mess of a road trip into a really good one,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said.
Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 27 points and former Prolific Prep of Napa Christian star Josh Jackson scored 17.
The Warriors are without stars Klay Thompson (right Achilles tendon) and Draymond Green (right foot), but now Detroit has injury problems of its own. Blake Griffin ended up in the concussion protocol and did not play in the second half, and rookie guard Killian Hayes left with a sprained right ankle.
The Pistons led 89-86 in the fourth before a 3-pointer by Wiggins tied it. Wiseman’s dunk came after the 7-footer blocked a shot at the other end and dribbled most of the length of the court. That put the Warriors up by six and sent several Golden State players spilling from the bench area in excitement. Curry tossed a towel in the air after Wiggins’ 3 moments later.
The Pistons, who led by as many as 12 points in the first half, were up 51-48 after two quarters. Golden State went on a 17-3 run early in the third, but Detroit stayed close well into the fourth.
Wiggins scored 17 points in the final quarter, and three of his five 3-pointers came in the fourth.
“He was phenomenal,” Kerr said. “He just took over the game, knocking down 3s, getting to the rim, getting to the foul line. Andrew was fantastic, just that whole fourth quarter.”
Wiggins has shot better the past two games after going 10 of 34 from the field to open the season against Brooklyn and Milwaukee.
“Just keep shooting, it’s going to fall,” he said. “You’ve just got to believe in yourself.”
The Warriors announced after the game they exercised the third-year contract option for next season on G Jordan Poole. Golden State improved to 9-22 in regular-season games without both Green and Thompson in the lineup since 2012-13.
The Pistons have lost all four of their games, although none by more than 10 points.
“We’re playing excellent basketball through stretches, but now that next step is to continue to close the deal,” head coach Dwane Casey said. “Some good things, but again, close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades.”
The Warriors (2-2) host the Portland Trail Blazers (2-1) on Friday night in their home opener. The Blazers also have a Prolific Prep alumnus, Gary Trent Jr., who matched his career high with seven 3-pointers while scoring 28 points in a 115-107 road victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.
Kings 125, Nuggets 115
SACRAMENTO — Tyrese Haliburton scored eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter as Sacramento Kings pulled away to beat Denver on Tuesday, spoiling a record-setting night for Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic.
The 12th pick in this year’s draft, Haliburton made several sleek plays and gave the Kings a needed lift down the stretch. Sacramento’s rookie guard hit two of his three 3-pointers in the final 9½ minutes and added a steal and fast-break layup during an 11-0 run that put the Kings ahead 120-108.
“Tyrese continues to impress,” Kings head coach Luke Walton said. “He hit some big shots. He had some big-time playmaking for us. He was a plus-20 on the night. He’s one of those players, you feel confident when the ball’s in his hand.”
Haliburton played the entire fourth quarter, when he also had five of his six assists.
“I was just proud of our team being a young team playing against a team like that with experience,” Haliburton said. “We could easily have folded after a bad third quarter like that. We got a little complacent. We thought we were really going to open it up in the second half.”
De’Aaron Fox had 24 points and 10 assists for Sacramento. Richaun Holmes scored 20 and Buddy Hield added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Jokic had 26 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds to set a Nuggets record with his 44th career triple-double. The NBA leader in assists going into the game, Jokic broke the previous mark he shared with Fat Lever while logging 38 minutes.
As good as Jokic was offensively, he also was charged with 10 of Denver’s 20 turnovers. Essentially, the Denver 7-footer had a quadruple-double.
“Twenty turnovers on the road for 37 points,” Nuggets head coach Mike Malone said. “Nikola had 10. Unacceptable. He can’t have 10 turnovers in a game.”
Jokic thought the Nuggets’ offense got too stagnant.
“We kind of made ourselves easy to guard,” he said. “Collectively we need to move our bodies better, then move the ball. We helped them a lot, just standing and not moving around.”
Monte Morris had a career-high 24 points starting in place of Jamal Murray for Denver. Michael Porter Jr. finished with 30 points and 10 rebounds.
Murray was held out of the game one day after the Nuggets guard bruised his head when he collided with Jae’Sean Tate of the Rockets in the third quarter. Murray held his hand to his head for a couple of minutes but got up and walked under his own power to the locker room for further examination. He was back on the bench midway through the fourth but did not re-enter.
The Kings beat the Nuggets in Denver on Buddy Hield’s buzzer-beating tip-in in overtime in the season opener for both teams last Wednesday.
Hield has made at least one 3-pointer in 70 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NBA. Harrison Barnes dished out a career-high eight assists. The Kings were charged with a technical after Fox yelled at officials from the bench in the third quarter.
The Kings visit the Houston Rockets on Thursday and Saturday.