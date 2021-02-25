NBA: Warriors use late run to pull away from Pacers, 111-107

INDIANAPOLIS — With Stephen Curry struggling to make baskets, Draymond Green gave Golden State a boost of energy.

The Warriors needed everything he could muster.

Green scored on two late dunks to start the decisive final run, defended hard and found a way to corral loose balls in the closing minutes as Golden State scored six straight points to finally fend off the Indiana Pacers 111-107 on Wednesday night.

“I think in general we don’t really need Draymond to score," coach Steve Kerr said. “We need him to do what he needs energy wise but there are going to be some nights like tonight where we don’t make a lot of shots and if we get a few from Draymond it might put us over the top."

Green certainly bailed out the weary Warriors, who won the last two games on a four-game road trip.

His numbers — 12 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds and three steals — only told part of the tale on a night Golden State made a season-low 19.2% from 3-point range. Curry scored 24 points but was just 7 of 21 from the field and 1 of 11 from beyond the arc.

But at the end, Green cleaned up by doing the dirty work.