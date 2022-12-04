NBA: Wiggins, Warriors ground Rockets, Prolific Prep alum Green, 120-101

SAN FRANCISCO — Andrew Wiggins shoots more than 100 3-pointers most practices, as many reps as needed “until I feel good.”

The ball is smooth coming out of his hand, he's in position, the ball is going through the net.

On Saturday night, Wiggins almost made his career-best ninth 3-pointer, but his foot was on the line.

He dazzled from beyond the arc, scoring a season-best 36 points and matching his career high with eight 3s, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets 120-101 in the second game of back-to-backs for both teams.

“I felt like I was just flowing,” Wiggins said. “My shot felt good, my teammates did a great job finding me and getting me open shots and good looks.”

Stephen Curry scored 30 points with eight 3s of his own to go with 10 assists. Jordan Poole started in place of a resting Klay Thompson and added 21 points and five assists, one night after a 30-point performance off the bench with a season-high seven 3s.

Wiggins knocked down consecutive 3s midway through the third quarter and shot 14 of 19 overall as the Warriors won their 10th straight at home.

Kevin Porter Jr. scored 20 points and Tari Eason contributed 13 off the bench for Houston.

Jalen Green added 13 points but missed all five of his tries from long range a night after the 20-year-old guard had 30 to help fuel a 16-point comeback in the second half of a stunning 122-121 win at Phoenix. The Rockets were sluggish from the start in this one.

Golden State became just the second team in NBA history to make 20 3-pointers in four of five games, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Jazz did so from Nov. 27-Dec. 8, 2021.

The Warriors raced to a 22-4 lead, making their initial seven shots, as Houston began 2 for 11. Golden State led 39-23 after one quarter.

“It was a phenomenal first 18 minutes, I thought that was maybe the best stretch we’ve had all year to start the game and then halfway through the second quarter, maybe eight minutes left in the second quarter we didn’t have any turnovers, we had like 16 assists, we were defending, rebounding, doing everything right and then we just lost our focus,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “That’s our biggest challenge right now is trying to maintain our focus long enough to not give up leads and allow teams back in and I thought that’s what happened tonight.”

A DAY FOR KLAY

Thompson sat on the second game in consecutive nights, as has been standard practice for him to not play both contests — for now, that is. This marked the Warriors' fifth back-to-back of 15 total.

“The hope is that he will play back-to-backs later this year. Today, he will go through really good court work to try and simulate as best we can what a back-to-back would feel like for him,” Kerr said.

TIP-INS

Rockets: The Rockets shot 2 for 15 from deep in the first half — 1 of 6 by Porter, who missed eight of his nine on the night — and 3 of 28 overall. ... Houston lost its fourth straight on the Warriors' home floor and eighth in a row overall in the series, dating to a 135-105 win on Feb. 20, 2020. ... The Rockets are 2-10 on the road against the Western Conference.

Warriors: Kevon Looney grabbed 12 rebounds. ... Curry, Poole and Wiggins combined for 10 3s in the first half. ... The Warriors committed no turnovers and only two fouls in their 39-point opening quarter. ... Golden State improved to 11-1 at home and the unbeaten run is the best for the team on its home floor since 11 in a row from Oct. 30-Dec. 3, 2021.

Poole scores 30 points with seven 3s off bench, Warriors win

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole came off the bench to score 30 points with a season-high seven 3-pointers to take some pressure off Stephen Curry, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls 119-111. Zach LaVine’s 3-pointer with 2:27 to play got Chicago within 110-109 before Draymond Green answered from deep moments later on the other end.Splash Brother Klay Thompson added 26 points with a key 3-pointer with 6:03 to play on a pass from Curry after Chicago had pulled within 105-101. Curry scored 19 points with 11 rebounds and six assists playing in foul trouble.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green is healthy and back to his elite level of doing a bit of everything on both ends, even leading the offense with the second unit. He just missed his first triple-double of the season.

Green is regularly knocking down 3-pointers, too.

Jordan Poole also found his groove from beyond the arc. He came off the bench to score 30 points with a season-high seven 3-pointers to take some pressure off Stephen Curry, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls 119-111 on Friday night.

The defending champs are starting to click.

“The rotations changed a little bit a couple games ago, we kind of started to get a chemistry, a good rotation, and we're just out there playing our basketball now,” Poole said. “It feels really good to kind of gain our chemistry. We've just got to keep it rolling.”

Zach LaVine's 3-pointer with 2:27 to play got Chicago within 110-109 before Green answered from deep moments later on the other end.

“That was huge, one-point game at that point,” coach Steve Kerr said. “That was the shot of the game. They were the aggressor the whole fourth and we were not playing well. We had nothing going on that possession.”

Klay Thompson added 26 points with a key 3-pointer with 6:03 to play on a pass from Curry after Chicago had pulled within 105-101. Curry had 19 points, 11 rebounds and six assists playing in foul trouble. He was whistled for his sixth foul with 1:19 left but the Warriors challenged the call and were successful.

Poole shot 11 for 18 and 7 of 13 from deep, scoring 14 points in the first quarter and making four of the Warriors’ seven 3-pointers. His 3 with 1:50 remaining in the third put the Warriors ahead 92-76 and the third-year guard wagged his tongue and raised his hands in celebration before scoring again on a layup the next time down.

Nikola Vucevic had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulls, who were coming off a 132-113 loss at Phoenix on Wednesday and dropped their third in four games.

Green contributed 13 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as the Warriors returned to the Bay Area for a three-game homestand to win their ninth straight at Chase Center.

LaVine picked up his fifth foul with 4:03 left in the third and wound up with 21 points and seven rebounds. DeMar DeRozan added 16 points and seven assists.

BACK IN THE DAY

Kerr and former Bulls teammates Bill Wennington commiserated over a largely forgettable boxscore from back in the day found and printed by Warriors senior vice president of communications Raymond Ridder.

It was a 110-87 Bulls road win against Charlotte on Nov. 15, 1996, in which Kerr and Wennington went a combined 0 for 6 — each missed three shots — with no points between them with Kerr playing almost 24 minutes and nearly seven for Wennington. Michael Jordan scored 38.

OBSERVING STEPH

“Everybody can see the shooting and the shot-making and obviously I would just imagine the amount of time and preparation and work he’s put into that. But the thing to me that always stands out with him is just his stamina and endurance," Bulls coach Billy Donovan said. “You know it’s almost like he’s a marathon runner, just not going to stop. And it’s not even necessarily the hard chase, it’s the relentlessness in which he does it every single time.”

TIP-INS

Bulls: Chicago is 1-5 on the road vs. the Western Conference. ... The Bulls haven't beaten the Warriors since a 94-87 win on March 2, 2017, at United Center.

Warriors: Poole picked up a technical for celebrating while on the bench midway through the fourth. ... The Warriors have won 11 straight and 14 of 15 against the Bulls and eight in a row at home. Golden State's only better winning streak against one opponent is 11 consecutive victories vs. Cleveland. ... Golden State is 10-1 at home and the unbeaten run is the best for the team on its home floor since 11 in a row from Oct. 30-Dec. 3, 2021.

Warriors: Host the Pacers on Monday night.