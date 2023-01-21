NBA: Without Curry, Warriors make splash without stars, beat Cavs 120-114

CLEVELAND — The shots splashed through the net like they almost always do for the Golden State Warriors.

However, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson didn't launch any.

Jordan Poole scored 32 points, Ty Jerome added 22 and the Warriors dropped 23 3-pointers while Curry and three other starters sat on the bench in a 120-114 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

Poole had five 3-pointers and Jerome three as the defending NBA champs ended a five-game trip with an improbable win.

“We kind of hung on for dear life down the stretch, but got it done,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. "It was just one of those nights. You play 82 games, so you know you’re going to have a few of these.”

Following Golden State's stinging three-point overtime loss Thursday night in Boston, Kerr rested Curry along with fellow first-teamers Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.

It didn't matter. Even with their top players on the bench in street clothes, the short-handed Warriors came out firing and barely slowed down.

Their other threes came from Anthony Lamb (four), JaMychal Green (three), Donte DiVincenzo (three), Jonathan Kuminga (two), Patrick Baldwin Jr. (two) and Moses Moody (one).

“The biggest thing is, even without our guys, we expect to win,” said Jerome, who is on a two-way contract with Golden State and Santa Cruz. "Everyone that played was good tonight and that’s awesome for us.”

Darius Garland scored 31 points to lead the Cavs, who were without star Donovan Mitchell because of a strained groin and suffered their most embarrassing loss this season. Caris LeVert added 22 points and Evan Mobley 17 for Cleveland.

Afterward, Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff didn't mince words in describing his team's dismal performance.

“We didn’t respect the game. It’s that simple,” he said. “They’ve got champions over there, and we thought some of those guys were out so we were going to take it lightly and we got what we deserved."

Golden State made a season-high 14 3-pointers in the first half — tying the most ever by a Cavs opponent for a half — to take a 64-59 halftime lead.

Although Bickerstaff stressed limiting Golden State's outside attack at halftime, his team didn't get the message as the Warriors made five 3s in the first five minutes to open a 20-point lead.

The Cavs, who have 11 comeback wins when trailing by double digits, fought back and pulled within 114-110. But Jerome dropped the Warriors' final 3-pointer with 1:39 left.

“They’re good basketball players, and if you’re going to disrespect them, they’re going to make you pay," Bickerstaff said. "We came out of the gate soft and disrespectful and they were out there shooting warmup shots with no contest, no challenges, nobody in their space and they gave us what we deserved.”

The Warriors host Brooklyn on Sunday.

MEMORY LANE

Kerr has an emotional attachment to Cleveland. He played in the city from 1989-92 and his oldest son was born here. It's also where he won NBA titles as a coach in 2015 and 2018 as the Warriors and Cavs met four straight times in the finals.

“This building will always be special for us,” he said. “Just coming in here, feeling the vibe, feeling the juice from those days. They were incredible games. Just an amazing rivalry, two great teams. The level of play was just so high. I will always think of those Finals when I come in here.”

KERR FAVORS SHORTER SEASON

Kerr doesn't like being the bad guy, and empathizes with fans who get upset when NBA teams rest star players, but he has a solution — fewer games.

Curry, who recently returned after missing 11 games with a shoulder injury, played 43 minutes and scored 29 points in the Warriors' 121-118 loss to the Celtics in a rematch of last season's NBA Finals won by Golden State.

Kerr's decision meant fans were deprived of maybe seeing Curry put on a shooting clinic like he did at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in last year's All-Star Game. It was Golden State's only visit to Cleveland.

“I feel terrible for fans who buy tickets expecting to see someone play and they don’t get to see that person play,” Kerr said during his pregame news conference. “It’s a brutal part of the business. It’s why I’m going to continue to advocate for 72-game seasons.”

Kerr's rationale is that a shorter season would better protect players' health, balance the schedule and improve the overall quality of play. Most importantly, it would keep players fresh for the playoffs when the games mean more.

“You take 10 games off the schedule, it always feels like with 10 games left in the year everybody’s sort of had it anyways,” he said. “That creates enough rest where we don’t have to have some of these crazy situations. I think you’d see way fewer games missed from players.”

Kerr has been juggling his rotation lately while trying to balance bringing players back from injuries and getting them adequate rest. Curry was out with his shoulder while Wiggins missed 15 games with a strained leg muscle and a non-COVID illness.

Kerr has also been trying to snap his team out of a season-long funk. The Warriors are 22-23 and just 5-18 on the road.

He said the decision to rest his four players against the Cavs had nothing to do with the loss to the Celtics.

“You can’t operate that way,” he said. "I know it’s a big topic around the league. We have so much more data. So much more awareness of players’ vulnerability. It’s proven that if guys are banged up, back-to-backs, players are much more likely to get injured and miss more games and that’s why you’re seeing it league wide. Everybody is being cautious when a guy is banged up. You’re just playing the long game.”

While the Warriors are severely short-handed, the Cavs sat star guard Donovan Mitchell for the second straight game with a strained groin.

Bickerstaff believes there's a bigger benefit to giving players more rest. It extends careers, therefore giving fans the chance to seem them play longer.

“You look at these guys and they’re playing 15 years to some guys 20 years," the coach said. “So it’s a trade off of five games a season and you get five more years of these guys playing. So I think in the long run, the fans get their money’s worth because guys do get to extend their career and play more years.

"I know from our standpoint where you only get to see a team once a year. I know that can be frustrating for fans if those guys don’t play but I do think for the greater good of the game, getting these superstars and elite players for multiple years and multiple more seasons, I think is only good for the game.”

TIP-INS

Warriors: DiVincenzo added 17 points and Kevin Looney had 17 rebounds. ... Golden State opened 7 of 8 on 3-pointers. ... The 23-year-old Poole reached 500 career 3-pointers, surpassing Thompson as the youngest player in team history to reach the plateau. ... F Kuminga (right foot sprain) returned after missing eight games and scored 10. F JaMychal Green (right lower leg infection) saw his first action in 15 games and had 13 points.

Cavaliers: G Ricky Rubio got the night off as part of the maintenance plan for him after returning from knee surgery. He's averaging 5.3 points and 13.1 minutes in four games back. ... Mobley is one of three players averaging 14.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocked shots while shooting better than 50.0% from the field. 76ers C Joel Embiid and Lakers C Anthony Davis are the others. … Cavs assistant coach Luke Walton went 39-4 as Golden State’s acting head coach in 2015-2016 while Kerr recovered from back surgery.