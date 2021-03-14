NBA: Young, Capela propel Hawks past Kings 121-106

ATLANTA — Trae Young scored 17 of 28 points in the third quarter, Clint Capela had 18 of his 24 in the first half, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Sacramento Kings 121-106 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.

The Hawks improved to 4-0 under interim coach Nate McMillan, using a 24-2 run in the first half to overcome a 14-point deficit — taking a 46-35 lead on Kevin Huerter’s corner 3.

“You don’t want to be satisfied with just winning four in a row, but anytime you can win a game in this league, we’re going to take it," Young said. “This was a big win for us."

Capela’s 25th double-double included 14 boards for the NBA's rebounding leader.

De’Aaron Fox finished with 32 points for the Kings, who began the night with three wins in five games since dropping nine straight last month. Richaun Holmes scored 20 for Sacramento.

Young’s 3 from the right wing put the Hawks up 15 early in the third. Young followed with consecutive 3s coming out of a timeout to make it 81-64. A couple of minutes later, Danilo Gallinari hit a short runner to give the Hawks a 19-point lead. Atlanta led by as many as 23.