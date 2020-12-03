NFL: 32 players nominated for Sportsmanship Award

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr are among 32 players nominated for the seventh annual Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
Each NFL team nominated one player for the award, which recognizes players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. It is named for the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Art Rooney Sr.
A panel of former players that includes Hall of Famer Curtis Martin, Warrick Dunn, Karl Mecklenburg and Leonard Wheeler will select four finalists from each conference and they will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote on Dec. 18.
The winner will be announced as part of NFL Honors, when The Associated Press reveals its individual award winners. He will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of his choice.
Previous winners are Adrian Peterson, Drew Brees, Luke Kuechly, Frank Gore, Charles Woodson and Larry Fitzgerald.
The other nominees include Arizona's Budda Baker, Atlanta's Alex Mack, Baltimore's Calais Campbell, Buffalo's Tre’Davious White, Carolina's Teddy Bridgewater, Chicago's Khalil Mack, Cincinnati's Josh Bynes, Cleveland's Nick Chubb, Dallas' Ezekiel Elliott, Denver's Bryce Callahan, Detroit's Frank Ragnow, Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers, Houston's Brandon Dunn, Indianapolis' Justin Houston, Jacksonville's Josh Allen and Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes.
Also nominated were the Los Angeles Chargers' Joey Bosa, the Los Angeles Rams' John Johnson, Miami's Kyle Van Noy, Minnesota's Kyle Rudolph, New England's Matthew Slater, New Orleans' Ryan Ramczyk, the New York Giants' Logan Ryan, the New York Jets' Folorunso Fatukasi, Philadelphia's Jason Kelce, Pittsburgh's Cameron Heyward, Seattle's K.J. Wright, Tampa Bay's Lavonte David, Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill and Washington's Terry McLaurin.
