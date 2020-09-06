NFL: 49ers activate WR Deebo Samuel from injury list

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers activated starting receiver Deebo Samuel from the non-football injury list as they reduced their roster to under the 53-man limit.

The move with Samuel means he is eligible to play the season opener Sept. 13 against Arizona instead of staying on the NFI list because of a broken foot for at least the first eight weeks of the season.

It’s not yet certain whether Samuel will be able to play the opener but coach Kyle Shanahan has expressed hope he’d have that key piece in Week 1. With Samuel on the active roster, the 49ers cut seventh-round receiver Jauan Jennings, as well as veteran training camp additions Kevin White and River Cracraft.

Samuel caught 57 passes for 802 yards and three TDs last season and also made big contributions in the running game. He had 14 carries for 159 yards and three scores. Samuel had 575 yards receiving over the final eight weeks of the regular season, ranking second to Tennessee’s A.J. Brown among rookies in that span.

Samuel then made a big impact in the postseason with 10 catches for 127 yards and six runs for 102 yards in three games. He had five catches for 39 yards and three carries for 53 yards in San Francisco’s 31-20 loss to Kansas City in the Super Bowl.