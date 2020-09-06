NFL: 49ers activate WR Deebo Samuel from injury list

SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers activated starting receiver Deebo Samuel from the non-football injury list as they reduced their roster to under the 53-man limit.
The move with Samuel means he is eligible to play the season opener Sept. 13 against Arizona instead of staying on the NFI list because of a broken foot for at least the first eight weeks of the season.
It’s not yet certain whether Samuel will be able to play the opener but coach Kyle Shanahan has expressed hope he’d have that key piece in Week 1. With Samuel on the active roster, the 49ers cut seventh-round receiver Jauan Jennings, as well as veteran training camp additions Kevin White and River Cracraft.
Samuel caught 57 passes for 802 yards and three TDs last season and also made big contributions in the running game. He had 14 carries for 159 yards and three scores. Samuel had 575 yards receiving over the final eight weeks of the regular season, ranking second to Tennessee’s A.J. Brown among rookies in that span.
Samuel then made a big impact in the postseason with 10 catches for 127 yards and six runs for 102 yards in three games. He had five catches for 39 yards and three carries for 53 yards in San Francisco’s 31-20 loss to Kansas City in the Super Bowl.
The 49ers will start the season with three players on the physically unable to perform list with center Weston Richburg, as well as defensive linemen Ronald Blair and Jullian Taylor out for at least the first eight weeks as they recover from knee injuries.
Among the other players released on Saturday include defensive end Dion Jordan, safety Johnathan Cyprien, linebacker Joe Walker and cornerback Jamar Taylor, who all were in the running for spots on the roster this summer.
The other players released were defensive linemen Alex Barrett, Darrion Daniels and Cameron Malveaux; offensive linemen Hroniss Grasu, Jaryd Jones-Smith, Dakoda Shepley and William Sweet; tight ends Chase Harrell and MarQueis Gray; defensive backs Tim Harris Jr., Dontae Johnson and Jared Mayden; running back JaMycal Hasty; fullback Josh Hokit; linebacker Evan Foster and receiver Shawn Poindexter.
The team currently has only 52 players on the roster but starting middle linebacker Fred Warner remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list and could take the 53rd spot when he is cleared to return.
The 49ers also waived offensive lineman Ross Reynolds with an injury settlement.
Raiders deal Bowden to Dolphins
The Las Vegas Raiders have moved on from one of their three third-round draft picks before he even played a snap for the team.
The Raiders dealt the versatile Lynn Bowden Jr. to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday just over four months after drafting him 80th overall. Las Vegas also sent a 2021 sixth-round pick to Miami in the deal and got a fourth-rounder in return.
Bowden struggled to find a role as a backup running back during his first training camp and the Raiders decided to cut ties quickly in the biggest surprise Saturday when they reduced the roster to the 53-player limit.
He ran for 1,486 yards and 13 TDs, averaging 7.9 yards per carry last season, and was a first-team All-American as an all-purpose player. He caught 67 passes for 745 yards and five TDs in 2018 when he was primarily a receiver.
The Raiders opted to keep Devontae Booker as the third running back behind starter Josh Jacobs and Jalen Richard, also releasing Theo Riddick.
Las Vegas let go of five players who saw action last year, the most notable being 2018 seventh-round receiver Marcell Ateman and core special teams player Kyle Wilber. The others were receiver Keelan Doss, linebacker Justin Phillips and offensive lineman Lester Cotton.
Among the other noteworthy cuts were undrafted former UNLV linebacker Javin White, who drew high praise from coaches in training camp, as well as tackle Sam Young and veteran defensive linemen Datone Jones and Chris Smith.
The other players let go were: defensive backs Madre Harper and Dylan Mabin; tight end Nick Bowers; linebacker Kyle Emanuel; defensive lineman Mike Panasiuk; receiver De’Mornay Pierson-El; and tackle Kamaal Seymour.
The Raiders also placed backup offensive lineman Eric Kush on injured reserve and cornerback Nevin Lawson on the suspended list. Lawson will miss the first game for using his helmet as a weapon in last year’s season finale at Denver.
Teams send QBs packing
The theory that NFL teams would go with three quarterbacks to start the pandemic-impacted season took a hit Saturday.
Lots of third-stringers were sent packing as the 32 teams got down to the 53-man limit.
Perhaps most noteworthy was Miami releasing Josh Rosen, a first-round selection by Arizona in 2018 who was dealt to the Dolphins last year after the Cardinals took Kyler Murray with the top overall selection. Rosen was behind veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and first-rounder Tua Tagovailoa on the depth chart.
"The most important thing is to kind of move forward and not look back,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said. “You don’t hit on every play, on every trade, on every draft pick. Show me a team that has hit on every one. I’ll applaud that team.”
Alex Smith made Washington’s 53-man roster, another significant step in his remarkable comeback 22 months since severely breaking his right leg and then having medical complications. Coach Ron Rivera said there’s no plan to put Smith on injured reserve in the coming days. Smith might even be Dwayne Haskins’ backup in the season opener Sept. 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Another heartwarming story: Star-crossed tight end Jake Butt made the Broncos after overcoming his sixth knee operation. In three seasons in Denver, the ex-Michigan star has played in as many games (three) as he’s had major knee surgeries, each of which required a clean-up procedure.
“If you’ve been through an ACL you know how hard one is. When you go through three, it means a lot to get that recognition from your comrades, your teachers, your coaches,” Butt said recently. “But for me, I’m healthy. It’s part of my story but I’m out there, I’m out there playing ball, I’m not looking back.”
Other quarterbacks released were veteran Mike Glennon and Josh Dobbs of the Jaguars, David Blough of the Lions, who lost all five of his starts subbing for the injured Matthew Stafford in 2019; Paxton Lynch of the Steelers; Cooper Rush and Alex Tanney of the Giants; Kurt Benkert and Kyle Lauletta of the Falcons; Chad Kelly of the Colts; and David Fales and Mike White of the Jets, who said veteran Joe Flacco passed his physical after neck surgery.
Making the Giants was Mr. Irrelevant. Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder, the final player taken in April's draft, is on the roster. Miami kept Malcolm Perry, a star QB at Navy and now a wideout.
One NFL star quarterback got much richer. The Texans and Deshaun Watson reached agreement on a four-year, $160 million contract that ranks only behind the 10-year, $503 million deal for Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes. Coincidentally, those two will face off in the season opener on Thursday night.
“As a child growing up in Georgia, it was always my dream to play in the NFL,” Watson wrote on social media. “Today, I couldn’t be more honored and humbled to sign a long-term deal in Houston, the city that I’ve grown to love so much and now call my home.”
“I promise to do everything I can to not only bring a championship to this great city but also leave a legacy of helping positively impact this community,” he wrote in the post. “Now back to the work ...”
The Chargers' Keenan Allen received a four-year deal that will make him the league’s second-highest paid receiver in average money. He will get $80.1 million with $50 million guaranteed.
“Want to thank the organization ... (general manager) Tom Telesco especially for giving me a opportunity! Super juiced about this,” Allen said on his Instagram account.
The Chargers also waived Trent Scott, who started nine games at tackle last season.
Pittsburgh cut longtime defensive tackle Dan McCullers. A sixth-round pick in 2014, the massive McCullers (6-foot-7, 352 pounds), carved out a niche as a backup but struggled to get into the regular defensive line rotation.
The Cowboys released two veterans who played all 16 games last season, linebacker Justin March and cornerback C.J. Goodwin. March and Goodwin mostly played on special teams but saw some action on defense because of injuries.
Buffalo released two players it plans to bring back: receiver/return man Andre Roberts and safety Dean Marlowe.
The Patriots released both placekickers, veteran Nick Folk and rookie fifth-round draft pick Justin Rohrwasser.
