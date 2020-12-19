NFL: 49ers at Cowboys booted from prime time

ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas and San Francisco were moved out of prime time, which says it all about what became of a late-season matchup between one of the NFL's ratings darlings in the Cowboys and the defending NFC champion 49ers.

Injuries top the list of reasons for both teams. Both starting quarterbacks, Dak Prescott and Jimmy Garoppolo, have missed most of the season. The running games have been hobbled by knee and ankle issues for San Francisco's Raheem Mostert along with a cascade of injuries on the offensive line for Dallas (4-9).

Toss in about 20 other players of varying degrees of significance and length of absence, and you have two teams on the brink of playoff elimination going into Sunday. A loss by the 49ers (5-8) would make them the second Super Bowl runner-up in the past 13 seasons to finish with a losing record the next year.

“For sure, definitely want to play on prime time,” said Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, a two-time rushing champion at risk of falling short of 1,000 yards in 16 games after never having fewer than 1,357 in his three previous full seasons.

“Like everything this year, so many different things that we kind of just have to move and adapt to the year. Just another little wrinkle the year’s thrown at us.”