NFL: 49ers cleared of COVID-19 violations

SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers have been cleared of any potential violations of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols following a positive test from receiver Kendrick Bourne.

A person familiar with the investigation said Wednesday the league and union reviewed the 49ers and determined the team was in compliance of coronavirus protocols. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league made no announcement.

The investigation started last week after Bourne tested positive for the coronavirus and was placed on the COVID-19 list. Teammates Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel were also forced to miss last Thursday night’s game against Green Bay because they were determined to be “high-risk” close contacts.

The four players were then activated Friday when Bourne passed two COVID-19 tests. Bourne then tested positive again and was placed back on the list Monday but could return this week.