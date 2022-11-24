NFL: 49ers defense looks to build on 3 straight 2nd half shutouts

SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers defense got humbled a bit by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs last month.

Since then, it has been back to the unit's usual dominance — especially in the second half.

The 49ers have put together three straight defensive masterpieces to move into a tie for first place in the NFC West, pitching second-half shutouts against the Rams, Chargers and Cardinals.

“Guys have done a great job in the second half of being where they're supposed to be, making the plays that they’re supposed to make," defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans said Wednesday. "They’re doing an outstanding job. I can’t give those guys enough credit. If you want to win games, you have to close it out in the second half. They’ve done that for three weeks.”

It's a far cry from what happened back in Week 7 against Kansas City, when the Chiefs scored TDs on the first four drives of the second half in a 44-23 win at Levi's Stadium.

But San Francisco (6-4) has gotten healthier since then and taken advantage of an easier slate of opponents.

The 49ers surrendered a few big plays in the first halves of those three wins, but Ryans' unit has made the necessary changes to make sure that doesn't happen in the second half.

“He’s amazing,” defensive end Nick Bosa said about Ryans. “He knows when to make the right calls. I don’t think he’ll be here much longer, unfortunately, if he wants a head job somewhere. But three second-half shutouts in a row is winning football, and if we can keep that up, then with our offense we’re going to be a tough team to beat.”

This marks just the third time since at least 1991 that the Niners have shut out three straight opponents in the second half, doing it on the way to the Super Bowl in 2019 and 1991.

They have allowed just 242 yards after halftime in those games for an average of only 3.1 yards per play.

“That’s just a product of execution,” linebacker Fred Warner said. “The more energy being brought because you’re making more plays and the whole team feeds off of that. So we just got to continue to be hard on ourselves.”

The 49ers defense has playmakers on all three levels with Bosa spearheading the pass rush with 10 1/2 sacks, Warner and Dre Greenlaw patrolling the middle of the field at linebacker and a much-improved secondary with cornerback Charvarius Ward, emerging big-play safety Talanoa Hufanga and the return of the reliable Jimmie Ward from injury.

Now Ryans wants to see his defense put it all together for a full game and avoid the breakdowns that have led to a few big plays in the first half the last three games.

"We’re thinking about just playing clean football," he said. “Really the emphasis is how do we do this in the first half. Can we not give up the bonehead play in the first half to even allow teams to be in position to have to shut them out in the second half The mindset is can we go out and play our best for the entire game.”

Injured 49ers

DT Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) remained out of practice and LT Trent Williams got a rest day. ... DE Samson Ebukam (quadriceps, Achilles) was limited in practice. ... head coach Kyle Shanahan said it was possible DT Javon Kinlaw (knee) could return from IR during this three-game homestand.

Seven Saints return

Top Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who has missed six straight games with an abdomen injury, was among six New Orleans players to return to practice Wednesday after being unable to play in a Week 11 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

Lattimore practiced on a limited basis, as did defensive ends Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport, running back Mark Ingram, left tackle James Hurst and left guard Andrus Peat.

But their presence at practice raised the prospects that the Saints could get a number of prominent players back when they visit the 49ers on Sunday.

Meanwhile, New Orleans designated cornerback Bradley Roby, who has missed four games with an ankle injury, for return from injured reserve. He was also at practice Wednesday.

The players who returned to practice "are obviously the guys that we were counting on this season,” Saints head coach Dennis Allen said. “Anytime you can get them back out in practice for whatever amount you’re able to get them back out there brings a lift to the team.”

Lattimore was injured Oct. 9 during a victory over Seattle when he tried to help defend a long pass to the end zone that wound up being caught for a touchdown.

Davenport hurt his calf during a Nov. 7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Hurst (concussion) and Jordan (eye) were hurt during a loss at Pittsburgh and missed last weekend’s game against the Rams.

Peat had a triceps injury during the loss to Baltimore, was inactive at Pittsburgh and was held out again last weekend. Ingram has missed three games with a knee injury.

When multiple regulars return, “There’s an energy that comes with that,” Saints quarterback Andy Dalton said. “It’s nice when you’ve got guys that have been out for a while getting back into the line and back to practicing for the game.”

Linebacker Pete Werner (ankle), safety JT Gray (hamstring) and defensive end Payton Turner (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday.

Turner was hurt against the Rams on Sunday. Werner was hurt against Baltimore and has missed two games. Gray, a regular on special teams, missed last weekend's game.

“Certainly, we’ve had our fair share” of injuries, Allen said.

Brett Martel of the Associated Press contributed to this report.