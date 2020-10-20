NFL: 49ers end skid with old formula

Now the question for the 49ers is whether they can keep this up during a difficult stretch that features games at New England and Seattle the next two weeks and contests against Green Bay and New Orleans before a Week 11 bye.

“We see the potential of what this team can be,” guard Laken Tomlinson said. “It just takes everybody committing and working together and grinding through. It’s always the next-game mentality for the guys and that’s how we work. To see the results on the field, it’s very satisfying.”

WHAT’S WORKING

Pass blocking. After allowing five sacks in back-to-back games for the first time in six seasons, the 49ers' line did a good job neutralizing Aaron Donald and the Rams' fearsome pass rush. Quick passes helped the cause but the line also delivered by allowing no sacks and only five pressures, including a season-low two from Donald, according to Pro Football Focus.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Downfield passing. Only one of Garoppolo’s completions came on a pass that was thrown at least 15 yards downfield. Garoppolo has struggled to stretch the field vertically this season, going 4 for 15 for 104 yards, no TDs and two interceptions for a league-worst 16.4 rating on passes at least 15 yards downfield.

STOCK UP