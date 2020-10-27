NFL: 49ers find groove before showdown at Seattle

SANTA CLARA — When the San Francisco 49ers lost back-to-back home games to Philadelphia and Miami it appeared as if the season could be spiraling out of control for the defending NFC champions.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan saw enough glimmers of hope in those two losses to believe a turnaround was possible and the team has done just that with convincing wins the past two weeks over the Rams and New England.

“I understood why we didn’t win those games, but it wasn’t anything to panic about,” Shanahan said Monday a day after San Francisco beat the Patriots 33-6.

“It was just frustrating. We let a game get away from us I thought we should have won. Then the Miami game, obviously, we shouldn’t have won that game. We got blown out. It was a very embarrassing loss. But when you watch that tape and I wasn’t trying to BS the players, there was a lot of things to be encouraged about.”

Those things have been very apparent the past two weeks as the Niners (4-3) have used an overpowering running game and a stingy defense to get back into contention in the ultra-tough NFC West.