NFL: 49ers have satisfying finish to East Coast trip

STOCK DOWN

Kyle Nelson. The usually reliable Nelson had several poor snaps on extra points and field goals and was eventually pulled from the game for Justin Skule on the final extra point. Nelson apologized to Shanahan on Monday for the poor performance. Shanahan said the team will likely bring in some long snappers to work out this week.

“He understands this business,” Shanahan said. “He understands how the league works. We’re going to bring in some guys tomorrow, work them out, see how they look and we’ll decide what’s best for us going forward.”

INJURED

Garoppolo, Kittle and Mostert will be evaluated again Wednesday to determine whether they can return to practice and possibly play this week. ... TE Jordan Reed sprained his MCL and will likely miss six to eight weeks. ... Samuel is set to return to practice Wednesday for the first time this season after breaking his foot in June. ... Ford is still sidelined by a bad back and could go on short-term IR. ... LB Mark Nzeocha (quadriceps) is likely headed to IR. ... LB Dre Greenlaw (quadriceps) will miss a second straight game. ... McKinnon (ribs), CB Emmanuel Moseley (concussion) and CB K’Waun Williams (hip) also got hurt in the game and will be evaluated again Wednesday.

KEY NUMBER

39:44. The 49ers had their most time of possession in a game in nearly two years thanks to an efficient ball-control performance. They had 29 first downs, tied for their second most since 2010, and didn’t have to punt even once.