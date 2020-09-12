NFL: 49ers hope to play despite smoky skies

“I never knew what a AQI index was. I never really got into that before,” said 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, an Ohio native who played for Harvard. “That’s been something very interesting that we’ve had to deal with out here. But the thing about it is, you really can’t get too concerned about it because there’s literally nothing you can do for it. There’s nothing that we can do to help lower that number or to change it."

The fires have been an issue for much of the summer for the 49ers, who have frequently had to practice in smoky conditions. There was an orange glow in the sky Wednesday and the air quality has gotten worse the past two days, but the team hasn’t missed any practice.

“It’s everywhere right now,” linebacker Kwon Alexander said. “It’s orange out here. It’s weird. Everything has been weird in 2020.”

The bad air conditions did keep one 49ers player out of practice, as running back Tevin Coleman sat out. Coleman has sickle cell trait, making him particularly sensitive to air pollution. He has missed practices this summer when the AQI has topped 150, but that won’t necessarily be a hard line Sunday.