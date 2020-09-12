NFL: 49ers hope to play despite smoky skies

SANTA CLARA — San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan remains hopeful the 49ers will be able to play their season opener against the Arizona Cardinals as scheduled Sunday despite poor air quality caused by wildfires in Northern California.
The 49ers practiced Friday at their facility as scheduled with an Air Quality Index between 150 and 200. NFL rules call for postponing or moving a game if the AQI is expected to remain consistently above 200 at the stadium on the day of the game.
“If it gets to 200, that’s when the NFL will start really discussing what to do with the game,” Shanahan said. “I don’t think that’s my decision at all. I know it’s not, thank goodness. We’ll see what happens. Hopefully, it won’t get there. Hopefully, it will be safe, but got to see what the wind does.”
This isn’t the first time in recent years that the 49ers have had to keep a close eye on the air quality. The 49ers and Raiders played home games in smoky air in 2018 that didn’t reach the 200 AQI threshold. Conditions got worse the following week, leading to the postponement of the Big Game between Stanford and California, but the 49ers were off that weekend and the Raiders were on the road.
The NFL has moved a game because of fires before, a 2003 Monday night game between the Chargers and Miami from San Diego to Arizona.
“I never knew what a AQI index was. I never really got into that before,” said 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, an Ohio native who played for Harvard. “That’s been something very interesting that we’ve had to deal with out here. But the thing about it is, you really can’t get too concerned about it because there’s literally nothing you can do for it. There’s nothing that we can do to help lower that number or to change it."
The fires have been an issue for much of the summer for the 49ers, who have frequently had to practice in smoky conditions. There was an orange glow in the sky Wednesday and the air quality has gotten worse the past two days, but the team hasn’t missed any practice.
“It’s everywhere right now,” linebacker Kwon Alexander said. “It’s orange out here. It’s weird. Everything has been weird in 2020.”
The bad air conditions did keep one 49ers player out of practice, as running back Tevin Coleman sat out. Coleman has sickle cell trait, making him particularly sensitive to air pollution. He has missed practices this summer when the AQI has topped 150, but that won’t necessarily be a hard line Sunday.
“It’ll be a personal decision when he gets there,” Shanahan said. “It’s not just an automatic ‘no.’ Similar to when you play in high altitude and stuff like that, it’s not an automatic ‘no.’ That’s stuff you’ve got to discuss with the doctor and be comfortable with, dealing with oxygen tanks and things there that can help. But talking to Tevin, I’ve been through some situations with him before, dealing with things like playing in Denver and stuff. Tevin will do what’s right for him, what’s safe.”
Coleman had a similar decision to make in 2016 when he played in the high altitude at Denver. He opted to play and gained 163 yards from scrimmage and scored a touchdown.
The 49ers will be without starting receiver Deebo Samuel (foot) and cornerback Jason Verrett (hamstring) for the opener.
Samuel has been out since breaking his foot during an informal workout with teammates in Tennessee in June. He missed all of training camp on the non-football injury list before being activated Saturday. Shanahan said he’s hopeful Samuel will be able to return next week.
Receiver Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) and center Ben Garland (ankle) were limited in practice and are questionable for this week.
Williams excited to return
Trent Williams has been envisioning this moment ever since he got freed from Washington and given a new football life in San Francisco.
Disgruntled with his original team, the seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle now gets a chance to get back on the field for the first time since the 2018 season.
“It’s probably the first thing on my mind when I get up and the last thing on my mind when I go to sleep,” Williams said of the excitement for his first game back from his one-year hiatus.
“There’s a lot of things to think about when it comes to me thinking about this opener. It’s on my mind constantly. I’m excited that I’m back in this position where I can just think about football. I’m blessed to be in this position. I just plan on taking advantage of it.”
Williams’ long absence was caused by a frustrating finish to his time in Washington. He sat out the entire 2019 season because of a dispute with the front office.
Last November, Williams revealed he had cancer and said that situation led him to distrust Washington’s medical staff and organization as a whole. He said at the time "there’s no trust there” with President Bruce Allen, who was fired after a 3-13 season.
The medical staff also was overhauled, and new head coach Ron Rivera took control of football operations. But Williams still wanted out and got his wish granted when he was finally traded during the draft to San Francisco.
He was able to reunite with head coach Kyle Shanahan, who was offensive coordinator for Williams’ first four seasons in Washington.
He also provided the 49ers with the ideal replacement for six-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Staley, who informed the team he planned to retire just days before the deal for Williams was struck.
Williams won’t exactly get to ease into action with his first game in more than 20 months coming against one of the game’s top pass rushers. Arizona’s Chandler Jones leads the NFL with 96 sacks since he made his NFL debut in 2012 and will provide a tough early test for Williams.
The last time those two faced each other came in the 2018 season opener when Williams allowed only one quarterback pressure to Jones, according to Pro Football Focus.
Williams said he popped on film of some of his past meetings with Jones as soon as the schedule was released in May.
“Me and him have had some epic battles and we went back and forth a few times,” Williams said. “There’s a lot of tape for me to study on me and him and our matchups. I didn’t waste any time. I just started to go over and look at it again. It’s frustrating because he’s a rusher with it all. So no matter how much you study, there’s still that X-factor that he can get you on. That’s what makes him so good.”
But Williams had some good preparation for that kind of challenge in training camp, where he went up against San Francisco’s talented edge rushers like 2019 Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa, Dee Ford and Arik Armstead.
He showed few signs of rust, giving confidence to his teammates that he can regain his Pro Bowl form quickly.
“He came in here and he’s putting on a show, man,” running back Raheem Mostert said. “The way he moves and stuff like that, you don’t see that. You can’t teach that with any other O-linemen. He’s definitely a difference maker and a guy that we definitely rely on. ... He’s been injured and he’s been out for some time and hasn’t necessarily hit his stride. It feels like this year he feels like he’s definitely gonna hit that. We all see it is definitely something to witness.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!