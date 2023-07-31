SANTA CLARA — After ending last season with no healthy quarterbacks, the San Francisco 49ers are starting this season trying to juggle practice time for four of them.

Starter Brock Purdy is only participating in two out of every three practices to start camp as he works his way back from offseason elbow surgery. That has allowed Trey Lance and Sam Darnold to split time with the first and second-team offenses when Purdy is sitting and share time as second-teamers when Purdy practices.

Fourth-stringer Brandon Allen has gotten a good share of snaps during team drills so far, working mostly with the third team as the 49ers were impressed with his play in the offseason and want to keep him in the mix even though there are three QBs ahead of him on the depth chart.

San Francisco's reluctance to pare down the QB room comes after injuries at the position derailed the 49ers' 2022 season. Lance went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 and was replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo then started the next 10 games before breaking his foot, giving Purdy the shot to start as a rookie after being drafted last overall.

Purdy won his first seven starts before injuring his elbow on the opening drive of the NFC title game loss at Philadelphia. Backup Josh Johnson came in and got a concussion, forcing the 49ers to play most of the second half with Purdy unable to throw the ball more than a few yards downfield.

While the shuffling might seem to make it harder for receivers to find a rhythm, Brandon Aiyuk said that hasn't been a concern.

“If I’m getting to my spots, the quarterback is supposed to get it to the exact same spot whether it’s Brock or (Brandon), it doesn’t really matter. What matters is getting to a spot and finding the ball,” he said. “As a receiver you like going out there when you have four guys who can put it right were it needs to be.”

This wasn't the spot Lance expected to be in after San Francisco traded three first-round picks to draft him third overall in 2021. But Lance started only two games as a rookie behind Garoppolo and played less than five quarters a year ago.

Now he is battling just to be the backup and is uncertain how big a role he will play this season.

“We haven’t had any conversations,” he said. “I find out right before practice or whatever, what the rep count is going to be. I just take advantage of every rep.”

Lance got the first snaps with the starters at practice Sunday with Darnold also working his way in with the first-team offense.

The passing game looked good with the offense taking advantage of a few blown coverages and blitzes. Lance hit tight end George Kittle on a nice deep strike early in practice, found Chris Conley on a TD in the red zone and also had a scramble for a score.

Darnold formed a good chemistry with Aiyuk on some crossing patterns that would have been big plays and also hit Deebo Samuel on a big pass as he tries to live up to the billing that made him the No. 3 overall pick by the Jets in 2018.

Darnold’s 78.2 career passer rating with the Jets and Carolina is the lowest among the 36 QBs with at least 1,000 attempts since he entered the league but he has never had the opportunity to play on an offense as skilled as the 49ers.

“Very talented guy,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “Everyone has really liked working with him. The team loves him. He’s doing some good things out there and getting more and more comfortable every day.”

Purdy will be back with the first team on Monday when the Niners practice in pads for the first time. He took part in practices last Thursday and Friday but is being eased back in after the surgery.

The plan is for Purdy to practice Monday and Tuesday and then get the off day on Wednesday and Thursday's practice to rest his arm before getting back into practice on Friday.

“I think he’s done great,” Shanahan said. “He’s come back, had no arm troubles. He’s been totally healthy. He’s getting all his timing back and rhythm. I was really impressed with him those first two practices.”

Left tackle Trent Williams got a veteran day off Sunday and cornerback Charvarius Ward sat out team drills with tightness in his groin.

Frank Gore, who recently joined the front office, was at practice with 2005 draft class teammate Alex Smith.

49ers 'confident' they will resolve Bosa holdout

The 49ers held their first padded practice Monday without their most important defensive player and little indication that Nick Bosa will end his holdout and join the team soon.

General manager John Lynch said he remains in contact with Bosa's agent Brian Ayrault as the two sides try to come to an agreement on a long-term deal that could make Bosa the richest defensive player in NFL history.

"I don’t like not having one of our best players here,” Lynch said. “We’ve got a really good track record that I’m proud of as a group of having our players in. But I also understand it and understand that we’re going to have to exhibit some patience and understand that ultimately this thing will work out. I’m very confident in that and we’re just going to have to have that right mix of urgency and patience.”

The 49ers have had a strong history of rewarding their own stars, giving lucrative extensions the past three summers to tight end George Kittle, linebacker Fred Warner and receiver Deebo Samuel.

Bosa's contract should top all of those after he won Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 and has consistently been one of the top defensive ends in the league when healthy since being drafted second overall in 2019.

Bosa led the NFL with 18 1/2 sacks last season when he was named the league’s top defensive player and has 43 in 51 career games. He is currently under contract on the fifth-year option for $17.9 million this season.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is the only defensive player with a contract worth at least $30 million a year after signing a three-year, $95 million extension last offseason. Bosa could top that with his new deal.

By holding out of camp, Bosa is subject to fines of $40,000 a day and could be fined a game check for each exhibition game he misses. But because he's still on a rookie deal, the 49ers have the option of waiving those fines, which Lynch said the team plans to do.

“That’s not going to get him in here," Lynch said about a fine. "We’re both striving for the same thing, so we’ll focus on that.”

Bosa typically stays away from the team for the voluntary portion of the offseason and always reports in top shape each summer after months of workouts back home in Florida.

Lynch said he has no doubt Bosa is working to stay in shape but knows it will be important to get him back with enough time to make sure he is in top form to start the season.

"I don’t know what that right time period, we’ve talked a lot about it internally, but I think that’s important to give yourself the best chance to not only play at the highest level, but to stay healthy and get yourself primed and ready, calloused to play,” Lynch said.

Even with Bosa holding out, the Niners still have a deep defensive line group after adding Javon Hargrave as an interior rusher next to Arik Armstead as a free agent this offseason.

Javon Kinlaw, a 2020 first-round pick, is finally healthy this camp and showing flashes as a defensive tackle, and second-year edge rusher Drake Jackson bulked up after wearing down as a rookie.

Clelin Ferrell, Kerry Hyder Jr. and Austin Bryant have also gotten more opportunities early in camp but the Niners know they will need Bosa if the unit wants to be dominant once again.

“This is definitely a great group and we’re not even all the way together yet. We don’t have our guy here yet,” Armstead said. “We have a great group. We have to keep grinding, keep getting better and see where it takes us in the season. But we always have that responsibility. They invest up front and we know that a lot of games will be on our shoulders to go out there and win. We accept that challenge to get to work and go out there and play as hard we can.”

There was one big scuffle Monday that led to a brief halt of practice. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw intercepted Purdy during team drills. Lance and Darnold both had strong practices.