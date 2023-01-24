NFL: 49ers lead way in comp picks for diverse rewards policy

Since the NFL implemented its diverse rewards policy in 2020, the San Francisco 49ers have been front-runners.

The 49ers were awarded five compensation draft picks in the third round for developing Martin Mayhew, Robert Saleh and Mike McDaniel. They’ll receive two more for Ran Carthon and another if DeMeco Ryans becomes a head coach this offseason.

Five other teams have been awarded a total of 10 compensation picks.

The policy enacted in 2020 states: “Clubs that develop a diverse employee who is hired in the position of Primary Football Executive or Head Coach at another club, will receive a draft choice compensation in the form of a compensatory draft pick in the third round in each of the next two drafts. If a club has two employees hired for either a head coach or GM position, then that club will receive third-round compensatory pick in the next three drafts.”

Mayhew, a former NFL cornerback, was San Francisco’s vice president of player personnel before Washington hired him to be general manager in 2021.

Saleh was the defensive coordinator for the 49ers before becoming head coach for the New York Jets in 2021.

McDaniel was the team’s offensive coordinator until the Miami Dolphins hired him last year to be the head coach.

Carthon, also a former player, was director of player personnel before the Tennessee Titans hired him to be their GM last week.

“Our overriding goal is to ensure that there is development, which allows advancement of diverse talent,” league executive Jonathan Beane told The Associated Press.

“That is exactly what this rewards policy does. It really rewards a club and an organization and leaders for developing great talent who happen to be diverse and then get the opportunity to become a general manager or a head coach at another club.”

Developing these candidates allowed the 49ers to accumulate extra draft picks. The team traded a 2023 second-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2023 fourth-round pick and 2024 fifth-round pick to Carolina in October for star running back Christian McCaffrey.

“We’re fortunate that some different avenues, minority coaches that brought us some picks. I think that empowers you to do something like this because you have a couple of comp threes, and you’ll get more in the future with things of that nature,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said.

The Browns (Kwesi Adofo Mensah), Saints (Terry Fontenot), Rams (Brad Holmes), Chiefs (Ryan Poles) and Eagles (Andrew Barry) have also received two, third-round picks for developing minority candidates.

The 49ers, Eagles and Chiefs are in the conference championship games on Sunday.

“From what I’m seeing, this is the way that they operate as an organization,” Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president, chief diversity and inclusion officer, said about the 49ers.

“Diversity is something that’s very important to them. They have a lot of diversity in coaching, football ops and also business operations. They see that as a definite strength for the organization and it shows in the performance on the field.”

Ryans, a two-time Pro Bowl linebacker in 10 seasons with Houston and Philadelphia, is a hot candidate after guiding the league’s top-ranked defense. He appreciates San Francisco’s philosophy on developing coaches and front-office executives.

“It’s just an outstanding organization from top down, just how things here are done, first class,” Ryans said. “John and Kyle (Shanahan, head coach) have done an outstanding job of just bringing in the right people. And when you have everybody that comes here, everybody’s opinion matters. Everybody feels like they’re a part of what we’re doing here and I think that’s the reason why the organization has been so successful. It’s just built with the right people in mind. When you have good people, you can do really good things. And that’s what we’ve done here.”

The Indianapolis Colts still want to interview Ryans for their head coach vacancy, and are planning to give Jeff Saturday a second interview along with six or seven other candidates, a person familiar with the team’s plans told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team is still narrowing its list of coaches for second interviews to seven or eight.

Ryans had an interview planned with the Colts last week, but had to postpone to focus on preparation for San Francisco’s divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. Ryans interviewed with the Texans and Broncos, but also had to postpone with the Cardinals. The Panthers also are interested in Ryans.

Ryans can have second interviews with Houston and Denver next week whether the 49ers win or lose, per NFL rules. The window for first interviews with teams has closed for now so he’ll have to wait until San Francisco’s season is over to speak with the Colts, Cardinals and Panthers.

The Colts already have interviewed special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Broncos DC Ejiro Evero, Eagles OC Shane Steichen, Giants OC Mike Kafka, Rams DC Raheem Morris, Bengals OC Brian Callahan, Giants DC Wink Martindale, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy.

The Colts fired coach Frank Reich in early November after a third straight loss and replaced him with Saturday on an interim basis. After winning his first game at Las Vegas, Saturday and the Colts lost their last seven to finish 4-12-1.

Saturday, a former two-time All-Pro center who snapped the ball to Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning for 12 seasons with the Colts, was working as an ESPN analyst when the Colts brought him in to replace Reich.

Omenihu arrested after domestic violence allegation

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has been arrested after a domestic violence allegation.

San Jose police said Tuesday that Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence. Omenihu has posted bail and is no longer in custody. The case will be submitted to the district attorney for possible charges.

The 49ers said they are aware of the arrest and are “in the process of gathering further information.”

The police said they were called to Omenihu's home on Monday afternoon to investigate a domestic violence incident.

According to the police report, a woman who said she was Omenihu's girlfriend said he pushed her to the ground during an argument.

Officers did not observe any visible physical injuries but the woman did complain of pain in her arm. She declined medical attention.

Police said Omenihu was cooperative with officers and was served with an emergency protective restraining order.

The 25-year-old Omenihu is in his second season with the 49ers and part of their defensive line rotation.

He had a career-high 4 1/2 sacks in the regular season and added two sacks and a forced fumble in a wild-card win over Seattle on Jan. 14.

Omenihu played 15 defensive snaps in a win Sunday over Dallas. He injured his oblique during the game but was able to return. He is listed as day to day this week before the NFC title game on Sunday at Philadelphia.

AP Sports Writers Michael Marot and Josh Dubow contributed to this report.