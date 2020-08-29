NFL: 49ers move practice to quiet stadium to prepare for opener

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said it definitely felt weird to be in a quiet stadium and said just looking at the empty seats was an adjustment.

He said he didn’t have an opinion on whether there should be fake crowd noise or a quiet stadium when games start next month.

“It’s what it’s going to be,” Garoppolo said. “Having you guys out there as reporters is probably the most fans we’ll have at home games this year. It’s just something you have to get used to. It’s out of our control.”

The coaches could be clearly heard throughout the stadium with defensive line coach Kris Kocurek often yelling at his group and an exasperated Shanahan telling the first-team offense to get off the field at one point.

But Shanahan said he’s not worried about the opposing team being able to hear any secrets if the games are played with no noise.

“I’m probably more concerned about saying something, the wrong type of word and it being on TV more than the coaches hearing us on the other side,” he said. “But it’s awkward to be playing football in a silent place. We don’t even do that at practice. We have music playing at practice.”

NOTES: The scoreboard at the stadium had the message “Black Lives Matter” throughout practice. ... TE George Kittle was held out of practice with tightness in his hamstring and is day to day. ... Jordan Reed got his most extensive work in team drills and made some nice plays, including one TD catch from Jimmy Garoppolo. ... Shanahan said he’s still hopeful DL Ronald Blair will be able to play Week 1. He is on the physically unable to perform list after going down with a season-ending knee injury last November. ... RB Tevin Coleman said he had offseason surgery after dislocating his shoulder in the NFC title game. Coleman played through the injury for the Super Bowl.