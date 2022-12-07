NFL: 49ers not optimistic about possible Garoppolo return

SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers are not counting on getting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back for a possible playoff run even after getting the favorable news that he wouldn't require surgery on his broken left foot.

“There’s that way outside chance late in the playoffs or something like that,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday. “But it’s just an outside chance. I’m not really real optimistic about that. But they didn’t rule it out.”

Garoppolo broke his foot in the first quarter on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and the original fear was that he had a Lisfranc injury that would require surgery and could sideline him for several months.

Additional tests ruled that out and revealed no ligament damage, making the timeline for Garoppolo to heal about seven to eight weeks.

While that would have him healed by the second or third weekend of the playoffs, Shanahan said it would take longer until he was ready to play quarterback again.

“I know it’s a serious injury that will likely keep him out for the year,” he said. “It’s really good news that there’s no ligament damage or anything so he’ll be fine once the broken bone heals.”

Garoppolo's teammates were pleased to hear the injury wasn't as serious and that Garoppolo would not have to undergo another offseason of rehab like he did in 2019 following knee surgery and this past year after shoulder surgery.

But they aren't counting on having Garoppolo back under center in the postseason

“More so than anything. I’m happy for Jimmy,” linebacker Fred Warner said. “That’s a huge difference in terms of recovery time and rehab for him. ... The fact that he doesn't have to go through that is big time for him. I’m also concerned about him more than anything. There’s no rush for him. I’m happy for him."

The first-place 49ers (8-4) are forging ahead with seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy at quarterback.

Purdy fared well in his first extensive action in relief of Garoppolo on Sunday, throwing two TD passes, and has impressed the team since arriving as the last pick in the draft in the offseason.

“We're trying not to make a drastic change,” Shanahan said. “They have a similar skill set. We got a lot of confidence in Brock. We’ve seen him in practice. That’s why we were confident enough. He hasn’t played a ton football, so there is some unknown out there. But we know he’s got the ability to do it. We know he’s got the mentality to do it.”

Rams claim Mayfield off waivers

The Los Angeles Rams claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers Tuesday, adding the former No. 1 pick to their options behind injured Matthew Stafford for the rest of the season.

Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner and former Cleveland Browns starter, was released by the Panthers on Monday at his request after seven disappointing games with Carolina.

The struggling Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, and it’s unclear whether Mayfield could be ready to participate for a team already down to backup quarterbacks John Wolford — who has been battling a neck injury and other ailments — and Bryce Perkins.

“My gosh, you’d probably know as much as I would on that right now,” offensive coordinator Liam Coen told reporters when asked if Mayfield might play Thursday. “I couldn’t tell you. I haven’t spoken to him. I’ve only heard great things about him, his professional nature in Carolina and some of the things that went on there.”

Head coach Sean McVay said Mayfield probably will be active for Thursday's game and wouldn't rule out the possibility of him playing against Las Vegas, but he indicated it likely would happen only if Wolford's persistent neck injury forces struggling Los Angeles to try an admittedly desperate solution to its quarterback woes.

“I mean, it would be unprecedented from my experiences, because of everything that a quarterback is asked to do, to bring him in in such a short period of time and have him go out there,” McVay said. “But I do think that he'd be capable of it if we asked.”

Mayfield arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday night to join the Rams (3-9), a defending Super Bowl champion on a six-game losing streak. The longtime Cleveland Browns starter asked to be waived by the Panthers after falling to the third string on their depth chart.

Although McVay has been a fan of Mayfield's talents for many years, the coach admits the Rams are scrambling for solutions with Matthew Stafford on injured reserve with a bruised spinal cord, his season likely over.

Wolford wasn't terribly sharp in the Rams' loss to Seattle last weekend, and he has been dealing with a neck injury for several weeks. Third-stringer Bryce Perkins was ineffective as a passer two weeks ago in Los Angeles' loss at Kansas City.

Enter Mayfield, who won McVay's personal respect when they talked football while sitting together on a flight to the NFL draft combine in 2018. McVay has enjoyed NFL success with Kirk Cousins and Jared Goff at the controls of his offense, and the chance to see Mayfield up close was compelling.

McVay repeatedly declined to rule out the possibility of playing Mayfield against the Raiders, who have won three straight. The decision likely will depend on the health of Wolford, who is listed as questionable for the game.

“He's a natural thrower,” McVay said of Mayfield. “There's a lot of things, whether it be in Cleveland or even in Carolina, that he's been asked to do that are very similar concepts (with) carryover to what we've been able to do, and some of the things that we have as foundational parts of our offense.”

Mayfield's NFL stock clearly is at an all-time low, and McVay didn't deny the possibility that the partnership with the Rams could extend into next season with Mayfield as a backup to Stafford, who is expected to have a healthy offseason.

“I've always really liked him,” McVay said. “What I can say is there's an excitement about being able to work with him for what we know is five more weeks, and whether he plays in five games or four games is to be determined, but I'm excited about that.”

As expected, McVay ruled out seven-time All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald for the second straight week because of a high ankle sprain. Cornerback David Long Jr. (groin) and edge rusher Terrell Lewis (back) won't play against the Raiders, further depleting a defense that has faded over the past four weeks as Los Angeles' losing streak compounds.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for him,” Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said of Mayfield. “This guy was a very good football player. Brought Cleveland from pretty much the ashes. This game is sometimes thankless. We get a chance to acquire guys who’ve got nothing to lose and something to prove is always awesome.”

After league-wide speculation about Mayfield joining the contending San Francisco 49ers or Baltimore Ravens, Mayfield instead will attempt to help the injury-plagued Rams (3-9). Los Angeles has lost six straight games during what’s shaping up as the worst season in NFL history for a defending Super Bowl champion.

The Rams have almost no reason to tank the remaining season because their first-round pick belongs to Detroit, and they clearly need help at quarterback. Stafford is almost certainly out for the season with a bruised spinal cord, and Wolford and Perkins have been fairly ineffective while combining to start three of the past four games, all losses. Wolford passed for 178 yards with no touchdowns in last Sunday’s loss to Seattle.

But it's unclear how much help Mayfield can provide: He had a dismal season with the Panthers, who acquired him for a fifth-round pick in July after the Browns' acquisition of Deshaun Watson ended his up-and-down tenure in Cleveland, where he was a four-year starter and engineered the end of the franchise's 18-year playoff drought in 2020.

Mayfield won the first-string job in training camp with Carolina, but went 1-5 as a starter while throwing six touchdown passes and six interceptions. He was outplayed in recent weeks by both Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker.

McVay frequently received credit for Kirk Cousins' development into a solid NFL starter during McVay's time as Washington's offensive coordinator. As a head coach, McVay led the Rams to four winning seasons, three playoff berths and a Super Bowl appearance with Jared Goff at the controls. McVay then became the youngest coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl title last season after trading Goff for Stafford, who had one of the most impressive seasons of his lengthy career.

Whether this latest partnership lasts only five games or goes longer, McVay will have the opportunity to decide whether Mayfield can still be the quarterback McVay thought he would be coming out of Oklahoma.

“It's a chance to evaluate,” Coen said. “You're always looking for competition at every position, and you're looking for a chance to evaluate talent. That was the goal. ... We feel good about our room and the quarterback that we have for the future of the Los Angeles Rams, which is Matthew Stafford, but we feel obviously pretty good about somebody to come in here and compete at a high level for us."

The 34-year-old Stafford is under contract through the 2026 season, but his injuries and two trips through the concussion protocol — even though the Rams haven't confirmed Stafford ever had a concussion this season — have sparked widespread speculation about how long he plans to continue his career.