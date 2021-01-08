NFL: 49ers pioneering assistant Katie Sowers won't return in 2021

Offensive assistant Katie Sowers, the first female coach to make it to the Super Bowl, will not be returning to the San Francisco 49ers in 2021.
A person familiar with the situation said Thursday that the 34-year-old Sowers will be leaving head coach Kyle Shanahan’s staff, where she worked closely with receivers coach Wes Welker. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t made an announcement.
The Bay Area News Group first reported Sowers’ departure and said she is looking for an expanded role on another team.
Sowers posted a message on Instagram on Thursday, writing: “I think it’s important to understand that the path you were meant to take is more often than not ... the path that was least expected ... but that is the beauty in your story and YOU will always control the narrative.”
Sowers generated a big following after becoming the second woman to work as a full-time assistant coach in the NFL, following Kathryn Smith, who was a special teams assistant in Buffalo in 2016. Sowers was also the first openly gay coach in the NFL.
She was part of San Francisco’s staff that went to the Super Bowl last season and was featured in a prominent Microsoft commercial thanking her for knocking down doors for other women.
Sowers, who played in the Women’s Football Alliance and for USA Football’s national team, got her start in the NFL in 2016 with Atlanta through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship when Shanahan was offensive coordinator for the Falcons.
She followed Shanahan to San Francisco the following season and was hired as a full-time assistant in 2018, working extensively with the team’s wide receivers.
Jets interview Saleh
The New York Jets became the latest NFL team to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh for a head coaching vacancy.
Saleh is one of the most popular candidates among the six teams looking for a new coach. In addition to his interview with New York on Friday, Saleh has also spoken to Detroit and Atlanta.
The 41-year-old 49ers assistant is the third known candidate to have a remote meeting with the Jets. They interviewed Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Wednesday and former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis on Thursday. New York has requested several more interviews in what is expected to be a lengthy and comprehensive process.
The Jets fired Adam Gase last Sunday after he went 9-23 in two years, including 2-14 this season.
Saleh has been the 49ers' defensive coordinator under Shanahan since 2017, overseeing San Francisco's defense that ranked No. 2 overall on the way to the Super Bowl last season. The 49ers were fifth this season despite season-ending injuries to pass rushers Nick Bosa — the 2019 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year — and Dee Ford, as well as defensive linemen Solomon Thomas and Ezekiel Ansah.
Saleh began his coaching career in 2002 as a defensive assistant at Michigan State for two seasons, followed by stints at Central Michigan and Georgia. He joined the Houston Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern under Dom Capers and worked three seasons as a defensive quality control coach under Gary Kubiak before being promoted to assistant linebackers coach in 2009.
Saleh joined Pete Carroll's staff in Seattle as a defensive quality control coach in 2011 before being hired by Gus Bradley in 2014 as Jacksonville's linebackers coach.
Associated Press sportswriter Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed to this report.