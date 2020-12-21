NFL: 49ers playing for pride a year after Super Bowl run

After arriving in their temporary new home in Arizona three weeks ago in the middle of the NFC playoff race, the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers are now playing out the rest of a frustrating season.

The 49ers were officially eliminated from playoff contention with a turnover-filled 41-33 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, the latest disappointment in a season filled with them from injuries and complications from the coronavirus.

“It’s tough because, obviously, you start the season your goal is to get to the playoffs and make noise,” cornerback Richard Sherman said. “We had high expectations this year. But the way the year is going, it’s really been difficult. It’s been injury after injury. Guys are staying positive, as best you can. All you can do is keep fighting.”

There’s just now nothing tangible left to fight for now that San Francisco (5-9) has been eliminated and is assured of becoming just the second Super Bowl runner-up in the past 13 seasons to finish with a losing record.

The season never really got going in the right direction as injuries sidelined key players such as Sherman, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, tight end George Kittle, edge rusher Nick Bosa, receiver Deebo Samuel, running back Raheem Mostert and several other key contributors for long stretches.