NFL: 49ers prepared for 'bumps in the road' on 3-week trip

The San Francisco 49ers are set to embark on an unusual three-week road trip after being kicked out of their stadium and practice facility because of strict new COVID-19 protocols in their home county.

The 49ers will fly to Arizona on Wednesday where they will practice, live and play their next two games after Santa Clara County imposed a three-week ban on games and practices for contact sports.

The new rules that went into effect Monday and will last until at least Dec. 21 were announced Saturday as the Niners were preparing to fly to Los Angeles for a game against the Rams. The team scrambled to make new arrangements and settled on Arizona.

“You always expect bumps in the road no matter what you’re doing,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday. “The biggest bump was just the shock of finding out how long it was a day before we played. That was the biggest thing. I think our guys are pretty good at once they hear the parameters of stuff and adjusting and just dealing with whatever, especially this year. We’re used to getting away for a week or so. But I can’t tell you how sick of each other we are after a week in a hotel. ... A week’s not the daunting thing. It’s the month of December that guys get a little overwhelmed with. That’s why I’m just trying to get guys not think of it that way, even though the dates say that.”