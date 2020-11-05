 Skip to main content
NFL: 49ers probed for possible COVID violations
49ers Seahawks Football

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) makes a catch in front of Seattle Seahawks defensive back Jayson Stanley (29) during the first half Sunday in Seattle.

 Associated Press

SANTA CLARA — The NFL and the union are investigating the San Francisco 49ers and receiver Kendrick Bourne for possible violations of the league’s coronavirus protocols.

A person familiar with the investigation says the probe is looking into whether Bourne was wearing a face covering as required by the COVID-19 rules. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the investigation haven’t been announced by the league.

Bourne was placed on the COVID-19 list on Wednesday after testing positive for the coronavirus. Teammates Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel were also placed on the list as “high risk” close contacts of Bourne’s.

All of the tests taken Wednesday for the 49ers came back negative the following day and their game Thursday night against Green Bay was on as scheduled, the person said. While Bourne’s test was negative, the original is not considered a false positive because 101 out of 104 people in the league who tested negative one day after a positive test were later proven positive with subsequent tests, the person said.

