NFL: 49ers seek better health in 2021

The San Francisco 49ers' season barely got started when the star players began getting sidelined by injuries.

Tight end George Kittle and shutdown cornerback Richard Sherman got hurt in the opener and then several other stars including edge rusher Nick Bosa, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and running back Raheem Mostert got hurt the following week.

That set the tone for the entire season as the 49ers struggled to stay healthy and fell from a Super Bowl appearance to a 6-10 record in one year.

“We got hit with a snowball and then it went into an avalanche,” Kittle said Monday. “We lost a lot of key guys right away. We’d have two guys come back and we’d lose three. We’d have one guy come back and we’d lose three. It just kind of was the story of the early weeks of the season.”

The 49ers never really got healthy, with players like Garoppolo, Kittle, Sherman, Bosa, Mostert and receiver Deebo Samuel all missing at least half the season.

The team managed to stay in contention for a bit and took a 5-6 record into December before losing four of the final five games during a one-month extended road trip after being kicked out of its home stadium because of county COVID-19 protocols.