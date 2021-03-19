NFL: 49ers sign 6-time Pro Bowl center, Cal alumnus Alex Mack to 3-year deal

SANTA CLARA — Six-time Pro Bowl center Alex Mack is reuniting with coach Kyle Shanahan after signing a contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers announced the three-year deal with Mack on Thursday, one day after agreeing to give left tackle Trent Williams a $138.1 million, six-year deal to remain in San Francisco.

Mack said the 49ers were his top priority in free agency because he wanted to play for a competitive team with an offense that fit his skills.

“I know it’s a system I can be really good in,” he said. “It’s an offense, I know I could excel at. So it was to me a very good fit between a good team and a good spot with a good coaching staff and some place that I could be a good player.”

The deals with Williams and Mack go a long way to solidifying an offensive line that struggled in pass protection last season. The 49ers still could look to upgrade at right guard if they don’t want to leave that role to Daniel Brunskill or Colton McKivitz.

The 35-year-old Mack returns to the Bay Area after starring in college at Cal and having a successful run in Cleveland and Atlanta. He made the Pro Bowl six times, including four straight from 2015-18. He was also a second-team All-Pro in 2013, ’16 and ‘17.