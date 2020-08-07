NFL: 49ers sign defensive lineman Dion Jordan, a former first-round pick

SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers have signed defensive lineman Dion Jordan to a one-year contract.
The 49ers announced the deal Friday to add another former first-round pick to their talented line.
Jordan was the No. 3 overall pick by Miami in 2013 but has never lived up to his billing because of injuries and substance abuse problems.
He has been suspended 32 games over his career for violating NFL rules on substance abuse and performance-enhancing drugs and has also had two operations on his knee.
Jordan was suspended six games for violating the substance abuse policy in 2014 and then again for the entire 2015 season. He was suspended the first 10 games last year for taking Adderall after his therapeutic use exemption had expired.
Jordan has 10 1/2 sacks in 50 career games with the Dolphins, Seahawks and Raiders. He also has two forced fumbles and five passes defensed and has the flexibility to play either inside or outside on the defensive line.
Jordan played two seasons in Seattle, where he got experience playing in a similar style defense to the one coordinator Robert Saleh runs in San Francisco.
He played seven games for the Raiders last season, recording two sacks, one pass defensed and 13 quarterback pressures on 107 pass rush snaps, according to SportsInfo Solutions.
The 49ers currently have six former first-round picks on the defensive line with the addition of Jordan. He joins Dee Ford (No. 23 in 2014), Arik Armstead (No. 7 in 2015), Solomon Thomas (No. 3 in 2017), Nick Bosa (No. 2 in 2019) and Javon Kinlaw (No. 14 in 2020).
The defensive line was the strength of the team last season when the 49ers staged a remarkable turnaround and went all the way to the Super Bowl after winning just four games in 2018.
Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have preached the importance of building the defense from the trenches and now have another option there with defensive end Ronald Blair working his way back from knee surgery.
Mostert weighed family issues before deciding to play
Working out a new contract with the San Francisco 49ers wasn’t the only thing Raheem Mostert had to do before deciding whether to play football this season.
There was a much more important family matter to deal with as well.
Mostert’s wife, Devon, is expecting the couple’s second child in September and will spend the season back home in Ohio with their 1-year-old boy while Mostert plays in the Bay Area.
Mostert ultimately decided to play this season instead of opting out like dozens of other players have chosen to do in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The discussions we’ve had, it’s been long and extensive,” he said Wednesday. “But she understands the importance of me being out here and being able to provide for the family and all those good things. We’ve had more positive talks than negative. We’ve been able to communicate on a day to day basis just to understand each other’s feelings and to make sure she’s at ease especially at a time like this with the uncertainty of COVID, as well as having the birth of our second boy.”
While the decision was made, it wasn’t an easy one. Mostert has taken the pandemic very seriously, even pulling out of an autograph show in early March before most people in the sports world were taking the problem seriously.
Devon and the kids will spend the season in Cleveland instead of traveling to the Bay Area. Mostert’s not sure whether he will travel back for the birth, saying the couple is weighing the pros and cons of the decision.
“We’ve both had nights where we’ve cried on each other, just talking about how we’re going to manage this whole deal,” he said. “I told her flat out, ‘Hey, look, I don’t want you guys to even come to Cali. I don’t want you to be infected.’ I don’t want my 1-year-old to be infected as well as the new addition to our family. So we were able to work it out.”
Mostert was in the news earlier this offseason when his agent publicly demanded a trade if the 49ers didn’t rework a three-year contract that paid Mostert as a core special teams player instead the dynamic back he developed into late last season.
Mostert got new incentives that can reportedly almost double his salary of $2.875 million this season. He’s hoping to reach those by building on last year’s breakthrough season.
After being cut by six teams and carrying the ball only eight times his first three seasons in the NFL, Mostert was a key part of San Francisco’s NFC title winning season in his fifth year in 2019.
He led the 49ers in rushing last season with 772 yards and provided the signature performance of his career on the big stage of the NFC championship game when he ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-20 win over Green Bay that sent the 49ers to the Super Bowl.
That’s the type of performance he wants to repeat this season.
“I just want to go out there and be dominant,” he said. “When I step out onto that field, I want everybody to say, ‘That’s a bad (man). He’s somebody that we can’t take lightly.’ I want to put fear in other teams' eyes. That’s my mindset. Even when I’m playing gunner, I just want people to know I’m the best special teams player to ever play this game. That’s the mindset I’m going to have at running back. I want them to know that I’m the best running back ever to play this game, even though it doesn’t show as far as my career-wise.”
Despite all that success last season, Mostert still has never started a game in the NFL as he has been mostly a part-time player whose only game with at least 20 carries came against the Packers in the playoffs.
He said he considers himself a starter even if he doesn’t get the nod and is preparing for a heavier load if needed this season.
“I always tell myself, once I get that opportunity, I’m never gonna look back,” he said. “That’s what I got to hold myself up to. That type of standard.”
Bosa brothers reunion on hold
The potential for a Bosa brothers reunion in the NFL will have to wait at least a few more years.
With big brother Joey signing a long-term extension with the Los Angeles Chargers last week and younger brother Nick having three years left on his rookie deal with the San Francisco 49ers, the pass rushing stars won’t be linking up on the same team anytime soon.
“We spent every waking hour together the past six months, so obviously we had conversations like that,” Nick said about a possible reunion. “We were pretty confident that the Chargers were going to help get it done. I’m really happy they did. Joey loves his team and his teammates so he’s happy. He’s just happy to be stress free and able to just go to work now. Hopefully, maybe later in our careers, (we can) get together. But we’re focused on our own paths right now.”
The brothers who went from stars at Ohio State to top five draft picks in the NFL are doing just fine on their own. Joey Bosa has 40 sacks in 51 games his first four seasons, making two Pro Bowls and earning a five-year, $135 million extension that made him the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player.
Nick Bosa made a big impression in his debut season last year. He had nine sacks, won Defensive Rookie of the Year and helped the Niners reach the Super Bowl.
Nick Bosa ranked third in the NFL as a rookie with 68 pressures, according to SportsInfo Solutions, and hopes to be able to turn more of those calls into sacks this year with better technique.
He also believes he’s in better shape after spending this offseason working out with Joey and a trainer in south Florida after spending last offseason rehabbing from a core muscle injury and preparing for the draft.
“I think I’ve gotten all the benefits and I’m feeling it out here in these workouts and these runs we’re doing,” he said. “I feel like I’m by far in the best shape that I’ve ever been. I don’t look much different because we don’t train to body build. We train to play football. I think it will show.”
About the only thing that didn’t go right last season for Nick Bosa was the ending. After dominating the first three quarters of the Super Bowl against Kansas City with four pressures and one sack of Patrick Mahomes, Bosa and the 49ers couldn’t finish the job.
Mahomes led three TD drives in the fourth quarter to turn a 10-point deficit into a 31-20 victory with the biggest play coming on a third-and-15 conversion to Tyreek Hill that started the comeback.
It’s a play many 49ers fans are still bitter about because they believe Bosa was held by tackle Eric Fisher, giving Mahomes the extra split second he needed to complete the 44-yard pass.
“Was I held? It comes down to the opinion of a human being. That’s what refs are, they’re human beings,” Bosa said. “So if they think it’s holding, it’s holding. Could have been holding and it could have not been holding. Just depends what he thinks. I’m not going to say that’s the reason we lost the game, because there’s plenty of opportunities where I could have done better. ... It’s definitely good motivation. First year, you get there and you’re seven minutes away and a nightmare of a situation happens.”
Bosa is intent on ruining the dreams of opposing teams once again this season. He’s also excited to get the opportunity to go up in practice against seven-time Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams, acquired this offseason to replace the retired Joe Staley.
Williams said the chance to match up in practice with a player of Bosa’s caliber will benefit him greatly after he sat out all last season in Washington.
“He’s going to be a pivotal tool for me to use to knock the rust off,” Williams said. “Probably one of the biggest challenges that I can face all year is Nick. I think he’s one of the top four or five rushers in the game. To get that work and be able to have that every day and we can kind of bounce ideas off each other and talk each other through it. I think it’s going to work out for the best case for me. And I hope definitely he gains just as much as I do from it.”
NOTES: The 49ers had two offensive linemen opt out for the season over COVID-19 concerns. Shon Coleman and Jake Brendel both made their decision before the deadline Thursday. Wide receiver Travis Benjamin opted out earlier this week.
