NFL: 49ers sign defensive lineman Dion Jordan, a former first-round pick

It’s a play many 49ers fans are still bitter about because they believe Bosa was held by tackle Eric Fisher, giving Mahomes the extra split second he needed to complete the 44-yard pass.

“Was I held? It comes down to the opinion of a human being. That’s what refs are, they’re human beings,” Bosa said. “So if they think it’s holding, it’s holding. Could have been holding and it could have not been holding. Just depends what he thinks. I’m not going to say that’s the reason we lost the game, because there’s plenty of opportunities where I could have done better. ... It’s definitely good motivation. First year, you get there and you’re seven minutes away and a nightmare of a situation happens.”

Bosa is intent on ruining the dreams of opposing teams once again this season. He’s also excited to get the opportunity to go up in practice against seven-time Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams, acquired this offseason to replace the retired Joe Staley.

Williams said the chance to match up in practice with a player of Bosa’s caliber will benefit him greatly after he sat out all last season in Washington.