NFL: 49ers to play next 2 games in Arizona as home team due to Santa Clara COVID-19 restrictions

San Jose State officials planned to meet with county officials on Sunday to get more details and then will formulate a plan.

“We are in a fluid situation with our football and basketball teams since their seasons are in progress,” San Jose State athletic director Marie Tuite said. “We will make decisions on team practices and when and where our contests are being played in conjunction with university administration and the Mountain West.”

Stanford’s second-ranked women’s basketball team will not play its scheduled home game Monday against San Diego. The team is looking for a place to practice.

ABC to air 2 MNF games

BRISTOL, Conn. — ESPN has announced that two “Monday Night Football” games in December will be simulcast on ABC.

ABC will air the Buffalo-San Francisco game on Dec. 7 and the Bills-New England contest on Dec. 28. ABC aired its first Monday Night game since the package moved to ESPN in 2006 on Sept. 21 when the Raiders had their first game in Las Vegas against New Orleans. That game had a combined audience of 16,072,000 viewers.

That game was also significant because it came on the 50th anniversary of the first “Monday Night Football” game.