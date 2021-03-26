NFL: 49ers trade up to acquire No. 3 pick from Dolphins

The 49ers have rarely taken a quarterback high in the draft, passing up on both Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson in 2017 in the first season under Shanahan.

San Francisco has used a first-round pick on a QB only three times in the common draft era that started in 1967, taking Steve Spurrier third that year, Jim Druckenmiller with the 26th pick in 1997 and Alex Smith first overall in 2005.

For the Dolphins, the trade signals they’re not in the market for another potential franchise quarterback, and will stake their future on Tua Tagovailoa. He was the No. 5 overall pick last year and went 6-3 as a rookie starter.

Instead, Miami is taking a long-term approach toward addressing its many needs after going 10-6 last year, but missing the playoffs for the fourth season in a row. The Dolphins have stockpiled draft picks since beginning a rebuilding project when Brian Flores was hired as coach two years ago. The Dolphins have two first-round picks and two second-round picks this year, an extra third-rounder in 2022 and two first-rounders in 2023.