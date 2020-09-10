NFL: 49ers try to move past Super Bowl loss in opener vs. Cards

“It’s probably the first thing on my mind when I get up and the last thing on my mind when I go to sleep. How is Week 1 going to be,” he said.

HAPPY HOPKINS

Hopkins makes his much-anticipated debut with the Cardinals after the blockbuster trade with the Texans that brought him to the desert. The 6-foot-1, 212-pound veteran is a three-time All-Pro who has been one of the NFL’s most durable and productive receivers over his seven seasons.

He’s also added a little cash to his bank account: The Cardinals announced on Tuesday that Hopkins agreed to a two-year contract extension worth a reported $54.5 million. The deal keeps him in Arizona through 2024.

QUIET PLEASE

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team was playing around with different decibel levels for the background noise at the stadium but wouldn’t reveal what the final decision was in order to keep the Cardinals guessing. The league is allowing teams to play background noise between 70 and 75 decibels. Whatever the final decision is, Shanahan doesn’t expect to like it.