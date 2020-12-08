NFL: 49ers unable to keep up with Bills in 34-24 loss

Kendrick Bourne caught a pass from Nick Mullens and celebrated an apparent touchdown that would have kept the San Francisco 49ers in the game.

The play got overturned by replay and instead of being able to move the ball the final few inches for a score, the 49ers self-destructed with a false start on an attempted quarterback sneak followed by an interception.

It was that kind of night for the 49ers' offense, which couldn’t keep up with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in San Francisco’s first game at its temporary new home in Arizona. That led to a 34-24 loss Monday that dealt a blow to the 49ers' playoff hopes.

“We needed to play our best and I think we were very close to doing it,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said. “We just had a few things that didn’t keep us out on the field. When you do that versus an offense and quarterback like that and you don’t get it back for a while, the game gets away from you.”

The 49ers (5-7) were kicked out of their home in the Bay Area last week when Santa Clara County imposed new COVID-19 rules that prohibited contact sports games and practices.