NFL: 49ers waive McKinley, add to COVID-19 list
  • Updated
Falcons McKinley Upset Football

Defensive end Takkarist McKinley, shown during a Falcons preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Atlanta on Aug. 17, 2018.

 Associated Press

SANTA CLARA — The San Francisco 49ers have waived defensive end Takkarist McKinley after he failed a physical.

The 49ers claimed McKinley off waivers earlier this week after he failed a physical in Cincinnati but then cut him Friday after he failed their physical as well.

McKinley was a first-round pick by the Falcons in 2016. He had 17 1/2 sacks, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in 49 career games. He had one sack in four games this season.

The 49ers also placed three more players on the COVID-19 list with receiver Brandon Aiyuk, left tackle Trent Williams and tight end Daniel Helm being added.

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead tested positive and went on the list Monday. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu and linebacker Joe Walker were also added to the list earlier this week.

The 49ers have a bye this week and return to play on Nov. 29 against the Los Angeles Rams.

